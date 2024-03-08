North vs South derby looming in women’s section at Inter-Districts

Western Province Open women’s side have booked their spot in the Perfect Delivery Inter-Districts in Gqeberha.
WP might have had a rocky 2023 competition but the class of 2024 has stamped their authority on matters.
Such has been their clinical display of bowls, that they have already booked their place in the finals of the 2024 event.
On Thursday, they dropped just half a point in their two matches to move well clear in the Red section as they swept aside Kingfisher and North West.
It has left Kingfisher in third with Mpumalanga in line for the bronze medal.
Boland could yet steal bronze with a good win in their final sectional match on Friday morning.
JBA have a good lead in the Blue section after their fourth successive outing with more than 10 points gained.
A slow start is now something of the past as they moved to 69 points thanks to an 11-point haul against Eden.
On Friday, they face second-placed Gauteng North knowing a victory will earn them at least a silver medal.
Gauteng North are second with 62.5 points.
JBA star Jacqui van Rensburg was proud of the fight shown by her teammates.
“It’s a long week and every match is difficult,” Van Rensburg said.
“We are under no illusions that tomorrow will be tough. But whatever happens, we know it’s been a good week and the spirit in the side remains high.”
A JBA vs WP final would be the neutrals’ dream given the traditional north/south rivalry that almost all sports in the country enjoy.
In the Men’s Open, it looks likely that Port Natal will do enough to move into the gold medal match though their momentum has slowed.
They have 67.5 points with tomorrow’s foes Southern Free State on 61.5.
A big win for Eden over Limpopo coupled with a Port Natal win could see SFS lose out altogether which goes to show the fine margins at the event.
In the Blue section, JBA remain on top with 73 points while hosts Eastern Province have moved into second place after beating WP 11-1 in the final game on Thursday.
EP are now second and just 2.5 points off the pace.
JBA face KZN Country on Friday morning and it won’t be easy given their resurgence in the past three fixtures.
The hosts play bottom-of-the-table Ekhurleni and a big win could move them into gold medal contention. There’s all to play for in Gqeberha. — Bowls SA
North vs South derby looming in women’s section at Inter-Districts
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Western Province Open women’s side have booked their spot in the Perfect Delivery Inter-Districts in Gqeberha.
WP might have had a rocky 2023 competition but the class of 2024 has stamped their authority on matters.
Such has been their clinical display of bowls, that they have already booked their place in the finals of the 2024 event.
On Thursday, they dropped just half a point in their two matches to move well clear in the Red section as they swept aside Kingfisher and North West.
It has left Kingfisher in third with Mpumalanga in line for the bronze medal.
Boland could yet steal bronze with a good win in their final sectional match on Friday morning.
JBA have a good lead in the Blue section after their fourth successive outing with more than 10 points gained.
A slow start is now something of the past as they moved to 69 points thanks to an 11-point haul against Eden.
On Friday, they face second-placed Gauteng North knowing a victory will earn them at least a silver medal.
Gauteng North are second with 62.5 points.
JBA star Jacqui van Rensburg was proud of the fight shown by her teammates.
“It’s a long week and every match is difficult,” Van Rensburg said.
“We are under no illusions that tomorrow will be tough. But whatever happens, we know it’s been a good week and the spirit in the side remains high.”
A JBA vs WP final would be the neutrals’ dream given the traditional north/south rivalry that almost all sports in the country enjoy.
In the Men’s Open, it looks likely that Port Natal will do enough to move into the gold medal match though their momentum has slowed.
They have 67.5 points with tomorrow’s foes Southern Free State on 61.5.
A big win for Eden over Limpopo coupled with a Port Natal win could see SFS lose out altogether which goes to show the fine margins at the event.
In the Blue section, JBA remain on top with 73 points while hosts Eastern Province have moved into second place after beating WP 11-1 in the final game on Thursday.
EP are now second and just 2.5 points off the pace.
JBA face KZN Country on Friday morning and it won’t be easy given their resurgence in the past three fixtures.
The hosts play bottom-of-the-table Ekhurleni and a big win could move them into gold medal contention. There’s all to play for in Gqeberha. — Bowls SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport