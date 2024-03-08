Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will not take part in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend after being diagnosed with appendicitis which will require surgery, the Italian Formula One team said on Friday.
Sainz, who will be leaving Ferrari at the end of the season with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton taking his seat next year, finished third in the season opener in Bahrain behind the two Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Sainz was also the last driver to beat the Red Bull cars and take the chequered flag at the Singapore Grand Prix last year.
Bearman to replace unwell Sainz for Saudi Arabian GP
Image: Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
“As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman,” Ferrari said.
Bearman, who drives for Prema Racing in Formula Two, came through the Ferrari Driver Academy. The 18-year-old Briton finished sixth in the Formula Two drivers' championship last season.
“Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship,” Ferrari added.
