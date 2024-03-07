Victory Raceway gears up for club championship round three

All eyes will be on the emerging crowd-favourite drivers tomorrow evening as the Dirt Oval season starts to pick up momentum at Victory Raceway along Victoria Drive in Walmer.
After two rounds of the club Championships, Pieta Victor is already stamping his authority on the V8 American Saloon class where he enjoys a healthy lead of 34 points over second-placed Juan Roesstorff with Zana Jansen a further 10 points adrift in third place.
In the 1600 Saloon class, Deon Kretzmann has a mere one-point lead over Keegan Ellard with young Reghardt Joubert a further 13 points adrift in his debut year of 1600 action.
Rimon Landman is the early pacesetter in the 2.1 Modified Class and has a substantial 17-point lead over Claud Skorbinski with Damon Miles a further 17 points behind.
It seems that Tiaan Oliphant will be the season's dominant force in the very quick Hot Rod class with his 36-point lead over Nandor Kleyweght with third-placed Marilie Britz a further 18 points back.
In the Heavy Metal class, JP Coetzee has enjoyed a great start to the season and he has a 23-point lead over Jaco Pitout with Andries Olwagen enjoying his return to racing sitting in third place just 14 points behind Pitout.
In the very competitive 1600 Modified class current SA Champion Marthinus “Kiewiet” Muller has a comfortable lead of 23 points over Cobus Botha in second and Francois Engelbrecht a further 13 points adrift in third.
Making a welcome return to the 1660 action is 18-year-old Kenzo Barnard who, due to rule changes that eliminate rear-wheel drive cars from competing in the 1660 class, will be in a loan vehicle.
East London youngster Jordan van der Merwe has been forced to sit out the season due to another rule change that renders him too young to compete so he has offered his car to Barnard to use in the meantime.
The Barnard Racing Team is in the process of building another VW Golf which should be ready for action towards the middle of the season.
Gates to the circuit public open at 1pm with racing scheduled to start at 6pm. There will be a wide variety of food and beverage vendors available and tickets are available at the gate at R60 per person, children U12 R30 and trackside parking R50 per vehicle.
Upcoming events:
March 8: Classic Italian Motorbike and Scooter display at EP Veteran Car Club
March 9: Dirt Oval club race round three at Victory Raceway; Round two of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
March 23: Motocross Pre-National at Rover MX Track; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR
March 30: National Motocross round two at Rover MX Track
April 6: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
April 13: Round three of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
April 20: Algoa Motorsport Club round two at Aldo Scribante Raceway
April 27: MSA Timed Drags at Aldo Scribante; Dirt Oval round 2 of Regional Championship at PEOTR.
HeraldLIVE
Victory Raceway gears up for club championship round three
Image: Taylor Randall
All eyes will be on the emerging crowd-favourite drivers tomorrow evening as the Dirt Oval season starts to pick up momentum at Victory Raceway along Victoria Drive in Walmer.
After two rounds of the club Championships, Pieta Victor is already stamping his authority on the V8 American Saloon class where he enjoys a healthy lead of 34 points over second-placed Juan Roesstorff with Zana Jansen a further 10 points adrift in third place.
In the 1600 Saloon class, Deon Kretzmann has a mere one-point lead over Keegan Ellard with young Reghardt Joubert a further 13 points adrift in his debut year of 1600 action.
Rimon Landman is the early pacesetter in the 2.1 Modified Class and has a substantial 17-point lead over Claud Skorbinski with Damon Miles a further 17 points behind.
It seems that Tiaan Oliphant will be the season's dominant force in the very quick Hot Rod class with his 36-point lead over Nandor Kleyweght with third-placed Marilie Britz a further 18 points back.
In the Heavy Metal class, JP Coetzee has enjoyed a great start to the season and he has a 23-point lead over Jaco Pitout with Andries Olwagen enjoying his return to racing sitting in third place just 14 points behind Pitout.
In the very competitive 1600 Modified class current SA Champion Marthinus “Kiewiet” Muller has a comfortable lead of 23 points over Cobus Botha in second and Francois Engelbrecht a further 13 points adrift in third.
Making a welcome return to the 1660 action is 18-year-old Kenzo Barnard who, due to rule changes that eliminate rear-wheel drive cars from competing in the 1660 class, will be in a loan vehicle.
East London youngster Jordan van der Merwe has been forced to sit out the season due to another rule change that renders him too young to compete so he has offered his car to Barnard to use in the meantime.
The Barnard Racing Team is in the process of building another VW Golf which should be ready for action towards the middle of the season.
Gates to the circuit public open at 1pm with racing scheduled to start at 6pm. There will be a wide variety of food and beverage vendors available and tickets are available at the gate at R60 per person, children U12 R30 and trackside parking R50 per vehicle.
Upcoming events:
March 8: Classic Italian Motorbike and Scooter display at EP Veteran Car Club
March 9: Dirt Oval club race round three at Victory Raceway; Round two of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
March 23: Motocross Pre-National at Rover MX Track; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR
March 30: National Motocross round two at Rover MX Track
April 6: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
April 13: Round three of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
April 20: Algoa Motorsport Club round two at Aldo Scribante Raceway
April 27: MSA Timed Drags at Aldo Scribante; Dirt Oval round 2 of Regional Championship at PEOTR.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Rugby