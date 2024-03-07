Verstappen: Leaving Red Bull would take something 'crazy'

Triple world champion Max Verstappen defended his outspoken father Jos but said it would take something “crazy” for him to leave Red Bull at the end of the season.
Jos, 52, has taken a stance against Red Bull boss Christian Horner and said at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix last week that the dominant team risked being torn apart if the Briton stayed in charge.
The comments came after an investigation by an independent barrister cleared Horner of allegations of misconduct made by a female employee.
Verstappen senior's comments triggered fears that Verstappen, the star driver, could look elsewhere for the 2025 season.
Former champions Mercedes have a vacancy with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton signing for Ferrari in 2025, a move that took many by surprise.
“I'm just focusing on the driving bit and I think that is also the most important for the team right now,” Verstappen, 26, told reporters in Jeddah ahead of Saturday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when asked if he agreed with his father.
“That's also why we came here and that's our main target and what we want to focus on you know, to not have this stuff going on race after race because that is not good for the team.”
Asked if he could see any circumstances where he might not be racing for Red Bull next year, the Dutch driver replied: “Things must go really crazy, I guess, but that's not the target for everyone.”
Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last season with the most dominant car in the sport's history.
Verstappen, who won 19 of them, started the latest campaign with a 'grand slam' win of pole position, fastest lap and every lap led.
Verstappen said his father, a former F1 racer who was once a teammate of seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, was not a liar and he had not asked him whether he regretted making the explosive comments.
“My dad, from how I know him in go-karting, is very outspoken and he is not a liar, that is for sure,” he added. “My dad and I are very close. We call every day.”
Verstappen senior is not scheduled to be in Saudi Arabia this weekend.
• Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton said Formula One faced a pivotal moment and needed to show its values amid controversies away from the track involving leading personalities in the paddock and governing body.
Horner has been in the spotlight after a drawn-out investigation into misconduct allegations by a female employee showed clear divisions behind the scenes.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, has been accused by a whistle-blower of attempted interference in a race and allegedly seeking to deny certification of the Las Vegas street circuit that debuted last November.
“As someone who loves the sport, it's definitely disappointing to see what's going on right now,” the seven-time world champion told reporters at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.
“It doesn't look good from the outside world, the outside looking in. I think it's a really, really important time for the sport to really show and stick to its values, holding ourselves accountable for our actions.
“And it's a really pivotal moment I think for the sport, in terms of what we project to the world and how it's handled. And it's not been handled very well to this point.
“I hope it's not a year that continues to go on with this. But it highlights some of the issues we also have within the sport.”
Hamilton also recalled from personal experience what it was like to be at a team whose leader's position was being challenged.
“I remember kind of when we were losing (McLaren boss) Ron (Dennis), for example, and the things that Ron was going through, and the steps that we had to take, it affected all of us,” he said.
“A leader is super-important because they set the tone, they make sure the team sticks to the core values of what the sport is about, and integrity.” — Reuters
