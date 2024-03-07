EP facing tough test against Bulldogs, says Mhani
Clash between Eastern Cape neighbours will provide a gauge of the Elephants’ progress
EP’s warm-up rugby match against the Border Bulldogs in East London on Friday will reveal whether the Elephants are making progress ahead of their debut in the SA Cup tournament, coach Dumisani Mhani says.
After beating Varsity Shield outfit the NMU Madibaz and the SWD Eagles in earlier warm-ups, EP will be looking for a third win ahead of their opening SA Cup clash against the Falcons in Gqeberha on March 23...
