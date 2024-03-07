On Saturday March 23 the tranquil waters of Algoa Bay will transform into a battleground for swimmers tackling the gruelling NMB Bellbuoy Challenge.
Starting at 8am, participants will brave the elements in a 5km out-and-back swim to the Bellbuoy marker, positioned 2.5km offshore.
This is no leisurely dip in the ocean, with conditions at the Bellbuoy Marker often testing the mettle of even the most experienced swimmers.
What sets the Bellbuoy Challenge apart is not just its challenging course, but also its unique setting.
Algoa Bay is not only a biodiversity hotspot but also a potential world heritage site, adding a sense of awe and reverence to the event.
As swimmers navigate the Indian Ocean's swells, they are surrounded by a rich tapestry of marine life and stunning coastal scenery, making this more than just a race.
Swimmers from all corners of the globe often endure many flights and hours of travel to Algoa Bay to participate in the renowned event, adding an international flair to the competition.
From seasoned professionals to first-time challengers, the Bellbuoy Challenge attracts a diverse range of participants, all united by their love for open-water swimming.
Entries for the Bellbuoy Challenge are divided into two categories, elite and social swimmers.
The elites will be vying for their share of the prize money, while all participants who register before March 11 will receive a Bellbuoy branded silicone swim cap and a long-sleeve T-shirt, souvenirs of their epic journey.
Trophies will be awarded to category winners and those completing their fifth Bellbuoy Challenge while all finishers will receive a medal.
For more information and registration, visit www.zsports.co.za/bellbuoy or contact Zsports events at info@zsports.co.za or 041-484-7860.
HeraldLIVE
Bellbuoy Challenge presents ultimate test of endurance in ocean swells
Image: RICHARD PEARCE
