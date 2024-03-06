Karting stars shine brightly in Cape Town

Algoa Kart Club members put in some stunning performances at the first round of the Rok Karting National championship that was held at the Killarney Kart Circuit in Cape Town at the weekend.
In the highly competitive Mini-Rok class with an 18-kart strong field that caters for U13 youngsters, Sebastien Blignaut proved to be in a league of his own from the onset, by bettering the lap record during the early morning warm-ups.
Unfortunately, a lap record can only be set in an actual race, but the scene was already set for a wonderful performance to get his title chase on track.
With the top 10 karts all qualifying within a second of each other Blignaut lined up on the front row alongside Maddox Mason in race one and after a tough battle finished in a narrow second place, just 0.083 seconds behind Mason with fellow AKMC member Aashay Ngura coming home in sixth place.
Races two and three it was all about the Blignaut show, winning by a stunning 5.313 seconds in race two and then by 0.206 seconds in race three with Ngura taking sixth and then eighth places respectively.
Jack Moore made his debut in the OKJ 125cc karts and promptly put his kart at the front of the 14-kart field by just 0.152 seconds.
In race one after having led for eleven of the 15 laps he was pipped at the post by Reese Koorzen and had to settle for second by a mere 0.259 seconds.
With Koorzen being excluded for a yellow flag infringement it was Moore that took the win in race two from Sebastian Dias in second.
Race three went the way of Koorzen narrowly beating Moore into second by 0.115 seconds leaving Moore with the most points at the end of the day to clinch the overall win.
In the Premier Open Senior OKN Class, older brother Josh Moore put up a solid performance in the bruising class to bring home sixth place overall to cap a very successful weekend for the Eastern Cape-based drivers.
The next round of the Rok Karting Championship takes place at Vereeniging Kart Circuit on May 17 and 18 before returning to the Celso Scribante Circuit in Gqbergha for round three on June 14 and 15 and ends at Redstar Raceway in Mpumalanga on August 9 and 10.
HeraldLIVE
Karting stars shine brightly in Cape Town
Image: Motorsport Fanatix
Algoa Kart Club members put in some stunning performances at the first round of the Rok Karting National championship that was held at the Killarney Kart Circuit in Cape Town at the weekend.
In the highly competitive Mini-Rok class with an 18-kart strong field that caters for U13 youngsters, Sebastien Blignaut proved to be in a league of his own from the onset, by bettering the lap record during the early morning warm-ups.
Unfortunately, a lap record can only be set in an actual race, but the scene was already set for a wonderful performance to get his title chase on track.
With the top 10 karts all qualifying within a second of each other Blignaut lined up on the front row alongside Maddox Mason in race one and after a tough battle finished in a narrow second place, just 0.083 seconds behind Mason with fellow AKMC member Aashay Ngura coming home in sixth place.
Races two and three it was all about the Blignaut show, winning by a stunning 5.313 seconds in race two and then by 0.206 seconds in race three with Ngura taking sixth and then eighth places respectively.
Jack Moore made his debut in the OKJ 125cc karts and promptly put his kart at the front of the 14-kart field by just 0.152 seconds.
In race one after having led for eleven of the 15 laps he was pipped at the post by Reese Koorzen and had to settle for second by a mere 0.259 seconds.
With Koorzen being excluded for a yellow flag infringement it was Moore that took the win in race two from Sebastian Dias in second.
Race three went the way of Koorzen narrowly beating Moore into second by 0.115 seconds leaving Moore with the most points at the end of the day to clinch the overall win.
In the Premier Open Senior OKN Class, older brother Josh Moore put up a solid performance in the bruising class to bring home sixth place overall to cap a very successful weekend for the Eastern Cape-based drivers.
The next round of the Rok Karting Championship takes place at Vereeniging Kart Circuit on May 17 and 18 before returning to the Celso Scribante Circuit in Gqbergha for round three on June 14 and 15 and ends at Redstar Raceway in Mpumalanga on August 9 and 10.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Rugby