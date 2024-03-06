Antonie first name in hat for EP rugby presidency
Blood-on-the-floor election on cards as warring factions in union fight for supremacy
Only days after being branded as a power-hungry dictator, EP Rugby Union acting president Gerald Antonie has become the first candidate to declare he will be standing for the position of permanent president.
A bold Antonie has promised that if he emerges triumphant at the ballot box he will bring back the good days for long-suffering EP supporters, who have endured years of instability at the troubled union. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.