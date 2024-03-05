SA selection dream come true for Madibaz shot-stopper

Goalkeeper Kamva Dyakala’s skills on the hockey pitch will come under intense scrutiny when he makes his debut for SA in March.
The 22-year-old Madibaz star, who has previously played for the SA U21s, learnt of his inclusion in the senior team in February.
His selection is the realisation of a dream, to put it mildly.
“Ten thousand percent,” Dyakala said.
“I think any young aspiring hockey player has dreams of playing for their country in the biggest of competitions,” the Nelson Mandela University student, who will compete at the African Games in Ghana starting on March 8, said.
As a member of the national hockey talent squad, he heard rumours that he was in the running.
“I didn’t want to believe it at first, so I just continued training and working on my game because things can change quickly and I didn’t want to get my hopes up.
“Then, when the squad was released, to see my name among the top players in the country was unbelievable.
“It’s a feeling I can’t explain.”
The third-year inventory management student, who grew up in Despatch before moving to Gqeberha, said his mother was ecstatic when he arrived home that evening.
“We were both so happy.
“As soon as I got home, I was jumping about up and she was just laughing.”
Dyakala’s development as a shot-stopper has been the result of hard work.
“At the end of each season, I evaluate myself and look at parts of my game that I can improve,” he said.
“Since 2022, I’ve tried to remain consistent with my fitness and now I’m also working on my core and plyometrics [short, intense activity].”
Naturally, plenty of work is also being done between the posts.
In a departure from previous campaigns, he started working with his coach on the technical aspects of goalkeeping before the season started.
Dyakala believed his hockey IQ, hence his ability to control his area, had developed over the years, while also acknowledging there was scope for growth.
Consistency proved to be defining for the Madibaz goalie during his ascent in the ranks.
“I say this because not every game is the same.
“Some are tough and in others, you’ll find yourself having the game of your life.
“Having a keeper who is consistent throughout the season is better than one who is hot and cold.
“It’s a lot easier said than done.”
Contrary to what one might expect in a position where it is all about the waiting game, fitness is crucial.
“Your fitness needs to be at an optimum level.
“The ability to switch on when you’ve been doing nothing for a while takes a lot of concentration,” he said.
“The fitter you are, the longer you can concentrate and stay in the game when nothing is happening.” — Full Stop Communications
HeraldLIVE
SA selection dream come true for Madibaz shot-stopper
Kamva Dyakala is preparing to compete in the African Games in Ghana
Image: FULL STOP COMMUNICATIONS
Goalkeeper Kamva Dyakala’s skills on the hockey pitch will come under intense scrutiny when he makes his debut for SA in March.
The 22-year-old Madibaz star, who has previously played for the SA U21s, learnt of his inclusion in the senior team in February.
His selection is the realisation of a dream, to put it mildly.
“Ten thousand percent,” Dyakala said.
“I think any young aspiring hockey player has dreams of playing for their country in the biggest of competitions,” the Nelson Mandela University student, who will compete at the African Games in Ghana starting on March 8, said.
As a member of the national hockey talent squad, he heard rumours that he was in the running.
“I didn’t want to believe it at first, so I just continued training and working on my game because things can change quickly and I didn’t want to get my hopes up.
“Then, when the squad was released, to see my name among the top players in the country was unbelievable.
“It’s a feeling I can’t explain.”
The third-year inventory management student, who grew up in Despatch before moving to Gqeberha, said his mother was ecstatic when he arrived home that evening.
“We were both so happy.
“As soon as I got home, I was jumping about up and she was just laughing.”
Dyakala’s development as a shot-stopper has been the result of hard work.
“At the end of each season, I evaluate myself and look at parts of my game that I can improve,” he said.
“Since 2022, I’ve tried to remain consistent with my fitness and now I’m also working on my core and plyometrics [short, intense activity].”
Naturally, plenty of work is also being done between the posts.
In a departure from previous campaigns, he started working with his coach on the technical aspects of goalkeeping before the season started.
Dyakala believed his hockey IQ, hence his ability to control his area, had developed over the years, while also acknowledging there was scope for growth.
Consistency proved to be defining for the Madibaz goalie during his ascent in the ranks.
“I say this because not every game is the same.
“Some are tough and in others, you’ll find yourself having the game of your life.
“Having a keeper who is consistent throughout the season is better than one who is hot and cold.
“It’s a lot easier said than done.”
Contrary to what one might expect in a position where it is all about the waiting game, fitness is crucial.
“Your fitness needs to be at an optimum level.
“The ability to switch on when you’ve been doing nothing for a while takes a lot of concentration,” he said.
“The fitter you are, the longer you can concentrate and stay in the game when nothing is happening.” — Full Stop Communications
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Pages
Sport
Rugby