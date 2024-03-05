Plenty of action in regional championship at Aldo Scribante

After what seemed like an extended break, the 2024 Algoa Motorsport Clubs Regional and Club championship got under way in overcast conditions at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
In the Bennett Plumbers' Coastal Challenge it was a day that defending champion Darryn Vice would probably want to forget as he suffered his first mechanical failure ever in his Ford Anglia after a blown head gasket led to an early retirement after the first race of the day.
Derek Boy put in an impressive performance in his powerful Chevrolet Firenza Can-Am to take a clean sweep of wins across all three heats, even after having been forced to start from the pit lane after failing to get to the start line on time.
A determined drive saw him chasing from the back of the grid and slicing his way through the rest of the field to claim victory.
Winston “Pikkie” Marais put in a scintillating performance in his Lotus 7, finishing in second place overall as well as winning the open-top class, with Chris Nell in a Ford Capri V8 taking third overall just ahead of the Datsun Skyline of Rane Berry.
Legendary motorcycle enduro champion Juan “Bollie” van Rooyen, the current Algoa Rally Club champion, along with his wife Tarryn made his track racing debut on Saturday in the ex-Jeandre Marais VW Polo and immediately made his presence known with a calculated performance, bringing the car home in fifth place overall as well as being second in class X that caters for new cars and drivers.
Joining Van Rooyen out on circuit and getting in some practice for the first round of the rally season that takes place on and around the Scribante circuit on April 6 was Ruan van Tonder in his VW Polo Rally car, who finished third in Class X.
Dean Ball in his recently acquired turbo-charged BMW E36 was the stand-out performer as the overall winner in regional saloons as he got in some practice for the upcoming BMW Series, where he will no doubt be a top contender.
Overall results per class:
CBR 150 Motorcycles – Junior: 1st Dylan Grobler; 2nd Caden Wiese; 3rd Craig Benn.
CBR 150 Motorcycles – Clubmans: 1st Ethan Diener; 2nd Ruan van Zyl; 3rd Mitch Robinson.
Motorcycles 300cc: 1st Dylan Grobler; 2nd Ruan van Zyl; 3rd Ronnie Doyle.
Motorcycles 600cc: 1st Keana Strode; 2nd Dyllan Anderson; 3rd Shandin Thompson.
Motorcycles Unlimited: 1st Donavan van der Merwe; 2nd Timothy Benn; 3rd Jamie Hall.
Motorcycles Powersport: 1st Meghan Hall
Street & Fine Cars: 1st Ayrton Pilz, Renault Clio RS; 2nd Alan Strydom, BMW Z4 2.8l; 3rd Eon van Zyl, BMW E46 328i.
Regional Saloons class C: 1st Paul Berry; 2nd Marais Ellis; 3rd Johan Nel.
Regional Saloons class D: 1st Timothy Ball; 2nd Tom Hugo.
Regional Saloons class E: 1st Raymond Redinger; 2nd Andrew Boshoff; 3rd Peter Schultz.
Regional Saloons class F: 1st Duncan Phillips; 2nd Joel Steenekamp; 3rd Kiesha Potgieter.
Regional Saloons class X: 1st Dean Ball; 2nd Juan “Bollie’’ van Rooyen; 3rd Ruan van Tonder.
45-Minute Endurance Race: 1st Paul Berry, BMW E36; 2nd Timothy Ball/Dean Ball, BMW 328; 3rd Aiden Barnard, Opel Kadett.
Index of performance: 1st Paul Berry 92.61%; 2nd Aiden Barnard 91.10%; 3rd Timothy/Dean Ball 89.72%.
HeraldLIVE
Plenty of action in regional championship at Aldo Scribante
Image: Darryl Kukard
HeraldLIVE
