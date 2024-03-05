Athletics Championships attract large entry

After a challenging track and field season, the EPA Championships was a success at the weekend.
The EPA Championships, which form part of the NMB Legacy Project sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, attracted an impressive 330 athletes, aged 12-73, participating in 535 events.
“Due to ongoing protests at the University, we had to move our flagship competition from the NMU Madibaz stadium last Thursday to the Westbourne Oval, and change our programme to a one-day championship on Saturday March 2,” EP Athletics Track and Field chair Riaan Barnard said.
“We did not have an electronic timing system or wind meters, but our local organising committee rose to the occasion and delivered the best championship seen in several years.
“I want to especially thank our technical officials under the leadership of Esteleen Hawkins and Melana Gerber, who went beyond the call of duty working a 12-hour shift to ensure accurate results.
“Our supporters were also amazing, showing their appreciation of every competition.
“It is clear that our local athletes, despite the venue change, gave their best and showed us all that they are ready to represent EPA at the ASA Championships which start later this month,” Barnard said.
The EPA Championships started with 20 men competing in the 5,000m and Thabang Mosiako, running for Nedbank running club, finishing in a brilliant time of 13 min 48 secs (hand time).
With the Masters supporting the EPA Championships even the president of EPA, Sticks Stiglingh, was competing.
Other highlight performances were in the long jump competition with Nikithemba Hani (Varsity College senior) reaching 7.68m, and the triple jump competition, with Kayden Thoresson (Framesby High School U16) who reached 13.49m and Mia Vermaak (ACT Club U18) who reached 10.75m.
With the typical PE wind at play, the athletes enjoyed some excellent results in the 100m for seniors with Sherwin van Staden (Madibaz) finishing in 10.1 seconds, closely followed by Mondray Barnard (Heat Club) in 10.2 and Marko Ferreira (Daniel Pienaar High School U18) in 10.13 .
Chelsea Street (Heat Club U18) finished the 100m in 11.86 to outrun her competition, and Kenan Adams (Heat Club U20) finished in 10.51, proving that they are ready for the SA Champs.
The highlight of the hammer throw competition was when Elme Botha (Madibaz) broke her own previous EPA record for senior women from 52.8m to 58.8m.
The hurdlers had to struggle with the wind blowing the hurdles over but still kept a positive attitude and performed way better than expected.
Outstanding performances were achieved by Tiaan Vosloo (Daniel Pienaar U16) , finishing 100m hurdles in 14.0s, while in the 110m hurdles, Gerhard van Graag (Middleburg High School U18) finished in 14.5 and senior athlete, Mondray Barnard (Heat Club) finished in 13.93.
Wiehan Maree (Varsity College) and Joshua Napoleon (Nico Malan High School) pushed each other to new heights by competing in the 800m.
Wiehan just had enough strength to beat Joshua to the finish in a personal best time of 1 min 54 secs with Joshua finishing in 1:55. Matsolo Thandolwethu (Kowie Striders) ran an excellent 1,500m in 4 min 10 secs.
“With so many strong achievements it’s tough to highlight them all, but overall I am extremely excited to see how our athletes will perform at the SA Championships this year and wish them the best.
“The selectors are hard at work behind the scenes and the athletes who qualified to represent EPA at the ASA championships will be announced later this week,” Barnard said.
The National Athletic Championship will be held in Pretoria on the March 21-23 for junior and U23 (a new category) athletes and the seniors compete in Durban from April 18-21. — EPA LOC
Athletics Championships attract large entry
Image: SUPPLIED
After a challenging track and field season, the EPA Championships was a success at the weekend.
The EPA Championships, which form part of the NMB Legacy Project sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, attracted an impressive 330 athletes, aged 12-73, participating in 535 events.
“Due to ongoing protests at the University, we had to move our flagship competition from the NMU Madibaz stadium last Thursday to the Westbourne Oval, and change our programme to a one-day championship on Saturday March 2,” EP Athletics Track and Field chair Riaan Barnard said.
“We did not have an electronic timing system or wind meters, but our local organising committee rose to the occasion and delivered the best championship seen in several years.
“I want to especially thank our technical officials under the leadership of Esteleen Hawkins and Melana Gerber, who went beyond the call of duty working a 12-hour shift to ensure accurate results.
“Our supporters were also amazing, showing their appreciation of every competition.
“It is clear that our local athletes, despite the venue change, gave their best and showed us all that they are ready to represent EPA at the ASA Championships which start later this month,” Barnard said.
The EPA Championships started with 20 men competing in the 5,000m and Thabang Mosiako, running for Nedbank running club, finishing in a brilliant time of 13 min 48 secs (hand time).
With the Masters supporting the EPA Championships even the president of EPA, Sticks Stiglingh, was competing.
Other highlight performances were in the long jump competition with Nikithemba Hani (Varsity College senior) reaching 7.68m, and the triple jump competition, with Kayden Thoresson (Framesby High School U16) who reached 13.49m and Mia Vermaak (ACT Club U18) who reached 10.75m.
With the typical PE wind at play, the athletes enjoyed some excellent results in the 100m for seniors with Sherwin van Staden (Madibaz) finishing in 10.1 seconds, closely followed by Mondray Barnard (Heat Club) in 10.2 and Marko Ferreira (Daniel Pienaar High School U18) in 10.13 .
Chelsea Street (Heat Club U18) finished the 100m in 11.86 to outrun her competition, and Kenan Adams (Heat Club U20) finished in 10.51, proving that they are ready for the SA Champs.
The highlight of the hammer throw competition was when Elme Botha (Madibaz) broke her own previous EPA record for senior women from 52.8m to 58.8m.
The hurdlers had to struggle with the wind blowing the hurdles over but still kept a positive attitude and performed way better than expected.
Outstanding performances were achieved by Tiaan Vosloo (Daniel Pienaar U16) , finishing 100m hurdles in 14.0s, while in the 110m hurdles, Gerhard van Graag (Middleburg High School U18) finished in 14.5 and senior athlete, Mondray Barnard (Heat Club) finished in 13.93.
Wiehan Maree (Varsity College) and Joshua Napoleon (Nico Malan High School) pushed each other to new heights by competing in the 800m.
Wiehan just had enough strength to beat Joshua to the finish in a personal best time of 1 min 54 secs with Joshua finishing in 1:55. Matsolo Thandolwethu (Kowie Striders) ran an excellent 1,500m in 4 min 10 secs.
“With so many strong achievements it’s tough to highlight them all, but overall I am extremely excited to see how our athletes will perform at the SA Championships this year and wish them the best.
“The selectors are hard at work behind the scenes and the athletes who qualified to represent EPA at the ASA championships will be announced later this week,” Barnard said.
The National Athletic Championship will be held in Pretoria on the March 21-23 for junior and U23 (a new category) athletes and the seniors compete in Durban from April 18-21. — EPA LOC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Pages
Sport