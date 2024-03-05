Sport

Frans digs deep to grab third place in San Blas Half Marathon

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 March 2024

Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans has made the city — and South Africa — proud, bagging a podium finish in the San Blas Half Marathon in Coamo, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.

Making his debut in the 21km race, Frans clocked a time of one hour and four minutes to claim third place...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court

Most Read