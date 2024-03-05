Frans digs deep to grab third place in San Blas Half Marathon
Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans has made the city — and South Africa — proud, bagging a podium finish in the San Blas Half Marathon in Coamo, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Making his debut in the 21km race, Frans clocked a time of one hour and four minutes to claim third place...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.