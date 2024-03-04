Astron Energy has announced its partnership with Volkswagen Motorsport to become the new title sponsor for the Volkswagen Polo Cup starting in 2024.
The collaboration comes as Astron Energy undergoes a rebranding process for one of South Africa’s largest existing fuel filling station forecourt networks.
Viewing the championship as a prime opportunity to promote its revamped fuel brand, Astron Energy sees the Polo Cup as an ideal platform.
Thayuri Moodley, head of marketing at Astron Energy, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the Polo Cup's significance as a competitive arena for young racing talent in South Africa.
Mike Rowe, head of Volkswagen Driving Experience, welcomed Astron Energy's involvement as the Polo Cup's title sponsor, anticipating the positive impact it would bring to the championship, which is now entering its 28th year.
The 2024 Astron Energy Polo Cup will be integrated into the South African National Championship Extreme Festival, spanning seven rounds across various locations in the country. The season will kick off at Killarney in Cape Town in March, with the champion earning a drive in a SupaCup Polo in the 2025 SATC SupaCup championship.
Astron Energy confirmed as VW Polo Cup title sponsor
Image: Supplied
