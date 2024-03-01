After what seems like an eternity, Algoa Motorsport Club have the first round of their eight-round club and regional championship taking place at Aldo Scribante Raceway in the heart of the Coega IDZ on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Season opener at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Darryl Kukard
After what seems like an eternity, Algoa Motorsport Club have the first round of their eight-round club and regional championship taking place at Aldo Scribante Raceway in the heart of the Coega IDZ on Saturday.
A highlight of the day should be the large contingent of historic and classic type cars that will be competing in the Bennett Plumbers Coastal Challenge where defending champion Darryn Vice (Hi Tech Doors/Le Mans Auto Services) with his nimble Ford Anglia will have his hands full as Nick Davidson (Stu Davidson & Sons) continues to develop his very quick Ford Escort Mk1.
Joining in on the action will be another three Escorts in the hands of debutant Tiaan Kleinhans (Ferobrake), evergreen Ronald Scott (Stu Davidson & Sons) and Barry Spriggs (EP Electro Plating/Lochners Biltong Deli Walmer).
In a somewhat unique situation, there will be three generations of one family racing in the Coastal Challenge where Johannes Marais (Syrabix Recycling) will be making a welcome return to motor racing in an immaculately prepared Ford Anglia.
Having last raced when the local circuit used to be out at St Albans, he will line up alongside his son Winston, who will be in a Lotus 7, and grandson Jeandre’ in a recently converted Ford Mustang V8.
There is certainly a renewed interest in classic V8’ and adding to the action will be the CCR Spannerworx Team of Derek Boy in his very quick Chevrolet Firenza Can-Am and Chris Nell in a Ford Capri Perana with rumours of another two hidden classics joining in on the action in the near future.
There is another family connection in the Regional saloons where well-known racer Dean Ball (Champion Motors) in a BMW E36 will have his hands full trying to match the pace of his son Timothy, who enjoyed a fantastic debut season last year in his BMW 328 Ti.
Joining in on the action of the “BMW Brigade” are Marais Ellis (Summerstrand Carwash), Andrew Boshoff (Outback Group), Johan Nel (Kerbmaster) and East London visitor Paul Berry (Miles Auto Care/Robyn Berry Attorneys).
The classes that will be taking part are Open Motorcycles, CBR 150/250 & Clubman Motorcycles, EP Regional Saloons, Street & Fine cars, Coastal Challenge including Retro cars as well as the Endurance class.
There is a R60 entry fee for spectators with tickets available at the main gate and the on-track action starts with qualifying at 8am and racing set to begin at 10.15am.
Upcoming events:
March 2: Round one of Algoa Motorsport Championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway & Long-haul endurance race at World Inflatable Powerboat Championships at Kings Beach
March 9: Dirt Oval club race at Victory Raceway & round 2 of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
March 15: Classic Motorbike & Scooter display at EP Veteran Car Club
March 23: Motocross Pre-National at Rover MX Track, Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR
March 30: National Motocross round 2 at Rover MX Track.
