Sibeko, Madziva take 50km honours

KwaZulu-Natal's Pule Sibeko and Hollywoodbets' Loveness Madziva were crowned champions of Nelson Mandela Bay's Runified City 50km in tough conditions at Pollok Beach on Sunday.
After failing to finish the race in his 2023 debut, Sibeko, 25, crossed the finish line in two hours, 47 minutes and nine seconds in the presence of a strong wind that whipped through the Bay.
He was followed by Frenchman Guilliame Ruel, who clocked a time of 2:47:32 to break France's 50km record, with KZN's Nkosikhona Mhlakwana claiming third in 2:50:12.
In the women's race, 33-year-old Madziva managed a time of 3:22:49 to break the tape way ahead of Silindile Chili of Nedbank Running Club in second place in 3:32:14.
Galetsang Mekgoe was third in 3:35:57.
NMB's Kelly van Vliet, running in Eastern Province Athletics colours, finished fifth in 3:42:07.
Speaking after his triumph, Sibeko said: “The course is very fast and flat.
“I felt great today and I'd like to thank my coach for the great work.
“The competition was very tough.
“I managed to pace myself very well in the first kilometres with my training partners and teammates.
“We came from behind and then kicked forward,” Sibeko said.
“I was feeling very well near the end and the wind was pushing us from behind, so I just took my chance.
“Though there was too much wind, the weather was OK.”
Asked if he would be coming back to defend his title, he said it would depend on his coach's plans for next year.
“This is my second attempt at the Runified. Last year I did not finish because it was tough.
“I am happy that I managed to finish this time around and win it as well.”
Madziva, who won the race on her third try, said she was also happy to have finished this year.
“The race was fine and the route was perfect. It was only the weather which was troubling us and I tried my best to finish,” Madziva said.
“My aim was to run under 3:20:00, and I tried, so I'm happy about that.
“I was running alone but I just tried to maintain my pace.
“I have been preparing for this race since December because I like it and I wanted to finish it this year.”
Race director Michael Mbambani said he was pleased with the turnout at the event, which was organised by EP Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
“The turnout exceeded our expectations, with over 1,000 athletes, an incident-free race, lots of PBs [personal bests] and a European record!
“Together with our partners, the Nelson Bay Municipality, EPA changed this event from elite only to mass, with no regrets.
“We pulled out all the stops and our LOC worked exceptionally well together.
“The introduction of the 10km saw nearly 700 athletes enjoy this opportunity, so I could not be more happy,” Mbambani said.
HeraldLIVE
Sibeko, Madziva take 50km honours
Runified City champions pull through in windy conditions
Image: Richard Pearce Photography
