Testing conditions forecast for Runified City 50km

With windy Gqeberha weather expected for the final countdown to race day, the elite field assembled for the fourth edition of the Runified City 50km on Sunday need to be ready to test their mettle.
The top three athletes spearheading the elite field starting at Pollok Beach will be French runner Guillaume Ruel, KwaZulu-Natal’s Nkosikhona Mhlakwana and Lesotho’s Lebello Mopenyane.
Mopenyane, of Maxed Elite Lesotho, led the Two Oceans in 2023 and was caught only in the final 5km to finish fifth in his debut ultra marathon.
Mhlakwana just missed a top-10 finish at the 2021 Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km race, and the Hollywood Athletic Club top runner is now returning to the new-look race, now known as the Runified City 50km.
He will feel positive that he can make amends and upgrade his 11th place to a podium finish.
Mhlakwana, a Comrades gold medallist from 2022 who has since claimed two consecutive top-three finishes at the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in 2022 and 2023, says he is prepared.
“The target remains to finish inside the top 10,” Mhlakwana said.
“I understand the route as I have run there before so I don’t think it will be a problem.
“The approach is to concentrate on my race without worrying about other athletes. That’s the main goal.”
Ruel, who finished the 2022 Runified 50km in his personal best time of 2:47, achieving both national and European records, has now improved his marathon time to 2:14 and is extremely strong and fast, so an exciting finish between him and Mhlakwana could unfold.
Maxed Elite Lesotho’s Jobo Khotane will be competing in his debut ultra marathon.
He is a fast half marathoner and has had multiple top-10 finishes in the tough Soweto Marathon.
Pule Sibeko, from Maxed KZN, is also a good ultra runner having finished in the top 10 in 2023’s Two Oceans 56km.
Another strong contender, Mahlomola Sekhonyana, who finished fourth the last time Comrades went up to Pietermaritzburg in 2019, is looking at this event as preparation for another Comrades top 10 finish.
On the local front, strong athlete Luyanda Tschangana, running for Ikhamva Athletics Club, finished in 2:52:28 in 2023.
“My preparations are on track and going well and I will be ready for the 50km this weekend,” Tschangana said.
“I’m injury-free and hoping that on Sunday I will improve on my time of 2:52 or at least run under 2:50.”
Top Ikhamva club athletes Melikhaya Frans, Thabang Mosiako and Simon Sibeko will be pacesetters until the 15km, 25km and 32km marks respectively.
In the women’s race, Nedbank running club athletes Galaletsang Mekgoe and Kelly van Vliet will be the ones to watch.
This will be Galaletsang’s third consecutive Runified 50km.
She finished the 2022 edition seventh in 3:30:24 and in 2023 managed sixth in 3:33:23.
Van Vliet is fit and ready to go and will have the local crowd behind her.
In 2022, her ultra-debut, Van Vliet was seventh overall and was the fourth SA woman in a time of 3.30.
Another strong contender is Loveness Madziva, who runs for KZN’s Hollywood Athletics Club.
She finished seventh at Two Oceans in 2019 and 10th in 2023, after the birth of her child.
She won the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi 52km in 2019 and 2021.
And no stranger to Gqeberha, she won the NMB1 City Marathon in 2023.
The event is organised by EP Athletics in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Collection of race numbers and late entries will be available on Saturday from the Marine Hotel between 9am and 8pm.
Race number collection will also be available at the same venue from 4-5.15am on race day for the 50km, and 5.15-6.30am for the 10km.
No late entries will be taken on race day. — EPA LOC
HeraldLIVE
Testing conditions forecast for Runified City 50km
Top French athlete Guillaume Ruel returns with eye on win
Image: TOBIAS GINSBERG
With windy Gqeberha weather expected for the final countdown to race day, the elite field assembled for the fourth edition of the Runified City 50km on Sunday need to be ready to test their mettle.
The top three athletes spearheading the elite field starting at Pollok Beach will be French runner Guillaume Ruel, KwaZulu-Natal’s Nkosikhona Mhlakwana and Lesotho’s Lebello Mopenyane.
Mopenyane, of Maxed Elite Lesotho, led the Two Oceans in 2023 and was caught only in the final 5km to finish fifth in his debut ultra marathon.
Mhlakwana just missed a top-10 finish at the 2021 Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km race, and the Hollywood Athletic Club top runner is now returning to the new-look race, now known as the Runified City 50km.
He will feel positive that he can make amends and upgrade his 11th place to a podium finish.
Mhlakwana, a Comrades gold medallist from 2022 who has since claimed two consecutive top-three finishes at the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in 2022 and 2023, says he is prepared.
“The target remains to finish inside the top 10,” Mhlakwana said.
“I understand the route as I have run there before so I don’t think it will be a problem.
“The approach is to concentrate on my race without worrying about other athletes. That’s the main goal.”
Ruel, who finished the 2022 Runified 50km in his personal best time of 2:47, achieving both national and European records, has now improved his marathon time to 2:14 and is extremely strong and fast, so an exciting finish between him and Mhlakwana could unfold.
Maxed Elite Lesotho’s Jobo Khotane will be competing in his debut ultra marathon.
He is a fast half marathoner and has had multiple top-10 finishes in the tough Soweto Marathon.
Pule Sibeko, from Maxed KZN, is also a good ultra runner having finished in the top 10 in 2023’s Two Oceans 56km.
Another strong contender, Mahlomola Sekhonyana, who finished fourth the last time Comrades went up to Pietermaritzburg in 2019, is looking at this event as preparation for another Comrades top 10 finish.
On the local front, strong athlete Luyanda Tschangana, running for Ikhamva Athletics Club, finished in 2:52:28 in 2023.
“My preparations are on track and going well and I will be ready for the 50km this weekend,” Tschangana said.
“I’m injury-free and hoping that on Sunday I will improve on my time of 2:52 or at least run under 2:50.”
Top Ikhamva club athletes Melikhaya Frans, Thabang Mosiako and Simon Sibeko will be pacesetters until the 15km, 25km and 32km marks respectively.
In the women’s race, Nedbank running club athletes Galaletsang Mekgoe and Kelly van Vliet will be the ones to watch.
This will be Galaletsang’s third consecutive Runified 50km.
She finished the 2022 edition seventh in 3:30:24 and in 2023 managed sixth in 3:33:23.
Van Vliet is fit and ready to go and will have the local crowd behind her.
In 2022, her ultra-debut, Van Vliet was seventh overall and was the fourth SA woman in a time of 3.30.
Another strong contender is Loveness Madziva, who runs for KZN’s Hollywood Athletics Club.
She finished seventh at Two Oceans in 2019 and 10th in 2023, after the birth of her child.
She won the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi 52km in 2019 and 2021.
And no stranger to Gqeberha, she won the NMB1 City Marathon in 2023.
The event is organised by EP Athletics in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Collection of race numbers and late entries will be available on Saturday from the Marine Hotel between 9am and 8pm.
Race number collection will also be available at the same venue from 4-5.15am on race day for the 50km, and 5.15-6.30am for the 10km.
No late entries will be taken on race day. — EPA LOC
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Pages
Cricket
Rugby
Sport
Sport