Youngsters shine at African Karting Cup

The African Karting Cup held at the Zwartkops Kart Circuit outside Pretoria last weekend saw impressive performances from two Algoa Kart Club drivers.
Sebastien Blignaut finished the competitive weekend in third place overall and Aashay Nagura secured ninth overall in the Mini-Rok class amid a strong line-up of 27 of the continent’s top drivers.
The African Karting Cup is a prestigious new event run by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and aims to boost participation and give increased opportunities to young drivers wanting to compete on the international stage.
Sixty-one drivers from Angola, Botswana, Nigeria, Madagascar, Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and SA took part in this inaugural event across three different classes of karts.
Blignaut, from Jeffreys Bay, was in scintillating form and managed to qualify in fourth place for the start of race one where the top 14 karts were all within a second of each other.
He then converted this into third position in race one behind Max Boshoff and Maddox Mason, with Aashay Nagura rounding out the top 10 finishers.
Race two saw Blignaut slip down to eighth place after contact with another competitor, but with grit and determination he managed to fight back to a fifth-place finish, with Nagura improving to ninth.
Due to Blignaut’s impressive lap times, he started race three on the front row of the grid and managed to clinch second place, with Nagura finishing just out of the top 10 in 11th position.
A third-place finish in race number four was enough to secure Blignaut a very impressive podium finish in the overall standings, with Nagura finishing in ninth place overall.
Max Boshoff was the overall winner of the Mini-Rok class which caters for drivers from 13 years old
He was followed by Declan Jurgens in second and Blignaut in third.
Blignaut’s performance earned him a ticket to compete in the Rok Super Finals in Italy later this year.
The next round of the regional karting championship is set to take place on March 9 at the Celso Scribante Kart Circuit along Victoria Drive.
Youngsters shine at African Karting Cup
Image: RAYMOND CORNWELL
