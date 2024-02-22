Young New Brighton cyclist aiming for the stars
Bright future beckons for Sophakama High pupil Lundi Kakana after outstanding Herald Cycle Tour performance — on basic road bike
Sophakama High pupil Lundi Kakana may not have won The Herald Cycle Tour, but his stellar performance on a low-range bike had tongues wagging on Sunday.
Despite various race day challenges, Lundi, 17, managed to bag a finish inside the top 30, among some of the country’s finest cyclists...
