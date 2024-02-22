World Powerboat Championship returns to Bay

The World Inflatable Powerboat Championship returns to Gqeberha this weekend for the first time since 2009, with teams from Namibia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy and SA all in the mix.
The action starts at the North End Lake on Sunday where the EP Powerboat Club plays host to the flat-water circuit racing portion of the championship.
After two days of circuit racing on the lake, the action will move to Kings Beach for the surf racing leg and it ends next Saturday with a long-haul endurance race where the competitors will do 120km on a course that will be set up off the beachfront.
The event has attracted 34 entries and caters for three different classes — the modified class, pro-stock (blue print) class and standard class.
Nelson Mandela Bay has proven to be a popular venue as it is ideally suited to hosting this event.
The first of the teams to arrive and start setting up at the North End Lake was the Rusgenot Transport Team, comprising SA modified champion Marc Gleed and co-pilot Jaco van Deventer, and stock class favourites Dylan Bamberger and Carla Engelbrecht.
Asked about the extra pressure of going into this event as the reigning SA champion, Gleed said: “I don’t race on past laurels or accolades.
“Jaco and I take each heat as a new challenge with a clean slate so we don’t let any unnecessary pressure get to us.
“Being up against the best racers in the world is an exciting challenge and we look forward to giving our very best”.
Scholars Bamberger and co-pilot Engelbrecht will still be riding on the crest of the wave that saw them become the youngest competitors to win the standard class in the gruelling Trans Agulhas race from Plettenberg Bay to Cape Town at the end of December.
Engelbrecht, who also became the first woman to win the Trans Agulhas at just 15 years old, paired up with Bamberger less than two weeks before the start of the Agulhas race after his regular co-pilot was injured in training.
Motor racing superstar Reghard Roets, with his wife Dagmar as his co-pilot, should be a force to be reckoned with in their quick Atlas Copco-backed Mako-built boat that should be ideally suited to the ocean conditions in the bay.
The Mako brand will be well-represented across all of the classes, with no fewer than eight teams using the Mako hull as their weapon of choice.
Built in Cape Town by Mark Louw, they have returned to the sport after a lengthy layoff and will no doubt be in the hunt for the overall constructors' title.
Robbie Louw, son of legendary Springbok rugby flank Rob, will team up with Nico Merwe le Roux in their Cooline Logistics-backed Mako hull as they make their world championship debut.
Rob Louw was one of the pioneers who revolutionised inflatable powerboat racing in the early 1990s with the design of the Robbie Duck, where he changed the trend from round-nosed boats to the pencil-duck design, with the craft running on separate pontoons in a catamaran configuration.
