Top spot is big prize for Oostelikes and Stars
Pressure begins to build in EP Super 14 conference
The top spot in Group B of the EP Conference of the Super 14 club rugby competition will be the prize when Despatch Oostelikes clash with Alexandria’s Trying Stars at the Daleview Sports Field in Despatch on Saturday.
Rated as outsiders, Oostelikes and Stars began their campaigns in winning style when the tournament kicked off last week and have made it clear they want to go all the way and upset the odds...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.