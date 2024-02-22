Rousing EL welcome for world champion Nontshinga

A delayed arrival did not stop scores of fans from flocking to King Phalo Airport on Wednesday to give a rousing welcome to their superstar and son Sivenathi Nontshinga after his successful world boxing title victory in Mexico.
The 25-year-old Chicken Farm fighter won back the IBF junior-flyweight belt from Adrian Curiel via a 10th-round stoppage on Saturday morning in front of 10,000 fans at Oaxa City, Mexico.
He had shockingly surrendered the title to the Mexican via a second-round knock-out in Monaco in their first meeting in November.
The bout was the second fight that Nontshinga won on Mexican soil in less than two years having defeated Mexican boxer Hector Flores via a split decision in Hermosillo in September 2022.
Fan waited for hours on Wednesday and his flight eventually arrived in East London at 5.55pm from Johannesburg after they missed their earlier 1pm flight.
Nontshinga who was wearing a white and cream shirt and shorts walked out of the airport arrival terminal strapping his glorious red and gold title over his arm.
When looking at his face one could have sworn that he was in Mexico for a modelling campaign not in war as he had no signs of major bruising.
The crowd gave him a standing ovation and started singing “amagwijo” showing delight and pride in Nontshinga's achievement.
Buffalo City Mayor Princess Faku, MEC of Sport Nonceba Kontsiwe were among the dignitaries who led the welcoming together with Eastern Cape BSA manager Phakamile Jacobs, members from the Eastern Cape Boxing Association and former world boxing champions Welcome Ncita and Vuyani Bungu.
“The people in East London are always supportive and I appreciate them,” Nontshinga said.
“It was not easy in December you know because I had to sacrifice a lot, train in December while everyone was enjoying festive I was in the gym,” Nontshinga, who improved his win tally to 13 and one loss.
“There were times when me and Nomfesane Nyatela (Rumble Africa Promotions CEO) were not sure we wanted to take the fight so fast. But we ended up taking it.
“My father [Tembani Gopheni] really knew how to push the best out of me during training and I appreciate him for that,” he said.
BCM handed him a R100,000 cheque for his efforts.
Rousing EL welcome for world champion Nontshinga
Image: Sino Majangaza
