Round two of club championships at PEOTR

Port Elizabeth Oval Track Raceway will host the second round of their club championship on Saturday at their circuit along Mission Road in the Greenbushes area.
The classes in action are the 1600 Saloons, Rookies, 2.1’s, Hot Rods, 1660 modified saloons, Heavy Metals and V8 American Saloons.
This event will not be live-streamed as per usual due to the ongoing problems experienced with load-shedding that has caused havoc with the last couple of events around the country.
So, with the weather forecast looking favourable for pleasant conditions, spectators are encouraged to bring along a portable braai stand and cooler box and take advantage of the free parking around the perimeter of the track to enjoy yet another action-packed event.
For those who are not keen on the braai option, there are a host of food trucks and beverage stalls available to cater for all tastes.
If you are not aware of the location of PEOTR, head out on Old Cape Road from town in the direction of Greenbushes, then turn right onto Mission Road just before the Greenbushes Hotel, then proceed along Mission Road until you see the racetrack on your left-hand side.
At the time of going to the press entries were still coming in steadily and club secretary Kelly Dowling was confident that there would be many drivers joining as the trend is to enter on the Friday before the event.
Gates open to the public at 12.30pm with the first race of the evening scheduled to start at 6pm.
Upcoming events
February
24: Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road.
25: Day 1 of World Inflatable Powerboat Championships at North End Lake; All-comers Day at the Eastern Province Veteran Car Club.
26: Day 2 of World Inflatable Powerboat Championships at North End Lake
27: Indoor Karting League at Algoa Indoor Grand Prix Track at Moffett On Main Shopping Centre
28-29: Surf racing at Kings Beach at the World Inflatable Powerboat Championships
March
2: Round one of Algoa Motorsport Championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Long-haul endurance race at World Inflatable Powerboat Championships
9: Dirt Oval club race at Victory Raceway; Round 2 of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
Round two of club championships at PEOTR
Image: Peter Henning
