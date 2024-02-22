PE Riding Club welcomes top talent for showdown in Gqeberha

Horse and show jumping enthusiasts will descend on Gqeberha this weekend when the National 334 Sporthorse extravaganza gets under way at The Port Elizabeth Riding Club.
Presented by First for Horses, the event, which takes place from Saturday to Monday, will also incorporate the first leg of the National SA Show Jumping Rising Star Series.
The Rising Star series is for the top and up-and-coming under-25, junior and pony riders.
Entry in the various categories is open to all horses/ponies from the age of seven.
FEI course designers Colin Ferreira and Ryan Sander have been assigned to design the course, and coupled with this stunning facility, will ensure that the top riders from around the province and country look forward to competing.
Riders are expected to travel from as far as Cape Town, Johannesburg and Zimbabwe to compete at the prestigious event.
More than 200 horses are expected to compete at the show, with the competition of the highest standard.
FEI-qualified judges Philipa Penrose, Danielle Pienaar and Michael Butcher, and provincial judges Judy Gerardy and Emma Platt, will ensure the show runs smoothly.
The show not only includes show jumping but also the 6-Bar on Saturday afternoon.
During this event, the horse and rider combination that clears the highest fence will be deemed the winner.
It will be followed by some entertainment for the younger crowd.
This will include a Hobby Horse Competition, while the adults can put their skills of cooking on an open fire to the test in the potjiekos competition.
These delicious pots will be on sale after the 6-Bar competition.
First for Horses’ Diana Botes said: “This is definitely a highlight show for the riding community in our provinces, not only are the courses challenging but the atmosphere of the show is always magical.
“Our goal is a fun-filled weekend of top-class riding, while spoiling our riders and grooms with goody bags and prizes.”
The PE Riding Club in Lorraine boasts a top-class facility, and spectators are invited to enjoy the thrilling competitions while having a meal or drink on the balcony.
For inquiries, contact Louisa Turner at the PE Riding Club on 041-367-4220 or percoffice@gmail.com.
HeraldLIVE
PE Riding Club welcomes top talent for showdown in Gqeberha
Competitors from as far as Cape Town, Joburg and Zimbabwe taking part in event
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Horse and show jumping enthusiasts will descend on Gqeberha this weekend when the National 334 Sporthorse extravaganza gets under way at The Port Elizabeth Riding Club.
Presented by First for Horses, the event, which takes place from Saturday to Monday, will also incorporate the first leg of the National SA Show Jumping Rising Star Series.
The Rising Star series is for the top and up-and-coming under-25, junior and pony riders.
Entry in the various categories is open to all horses/ponies from the age of seven.
FEI course designers Colin Ferreira and Ryan Sander have been assigned to design the course, and coupled with this stunning facility, will ensure that the top riders from around the province and country look forward to competing.
Riders are expected to travel from as far as Cape Town, Johannesburg and Zimbabwe to compete at the prestigious event.
More than 200 horses are expected to compete at the show, with the competition of the highest standard.
FEI-qualified judges Philipa Penrose, Danielle Pienaar and Michael Butcher, and provincial judges Judy Gerardy and Emma Platt, will ensure the show runs smoothly.
The show not only includes show jumping but also the 6-Bar on Saturday afternoon.
During this event, the horse and rider combination that clears the highest fence will be deemed the winner.
It will be followed by some entertainment for the younger crowd.
This will include a Hobby Horse Competition, while the adults can put their skills of cooking on an open fire to the test in the potjiekos competition.
These delicious pots will be on sale after the 6-Bar competition.
First for Horses’ Diana Botes said: “This is definitely a highlight show for the riding community in our provinces, not only are the courses challenging but the atmosphere of the show is always magical.
“Our goal is a fun-filled weekend of top-class riding, while spoiling our riders and grooms with goody bags and prizes.”
The PE Riding Club in Lorraine boasts a top-class facility, and spectators are invited to enjoy the thrilling competitions while having a meal or drink on the balcony.
For inquiries, contact Louisa Turner at the PE Riding Club on 041-367-4220 or percoffice@gmail.com.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Pages
Soccer