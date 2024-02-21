SA players fired up for Squash57 Nationals in Gqeberha

Eastern Province is gearing up for an action-packed weekend on Gqeberha’s squash courts when the third edition of the Rystix Squash57 SA National Championships takes place from Friday to Sunday.
With three men’s sections and two women’s divisions, there promises to be some serious competition over the three days, particularly in the men’s Open division, despite champion Christo Potgieter not being there to defend his title.
Much to his dismay, the two-time title-holder from Johannesburg has picked up an injury and has been forced to withdraw, though this does open up the field for a host of new faces to be crowned champion.
In the absence of Potgieter, the experienced Sean Bailey of Eastern Province will head the field, but the chasing pack will be gunning to make a name for themselves.
Among them are Bailey’s Londt Park teammate, Tyler Whitby, while the Crusaders trio of Matt Keeley, Gareth Larkan and Julian Smith would also like to have a say in the matter.
The women’s section promises to be equally fiercely contested, with champion Jacqui Ryder, also EP, putting her title on the line against all comers.
One of her chief rivals will be Kacey-Leigh Dodd, a former EP champion who will have designs on making amends for 2023’s final when she went down in straight games to Ryder.
With squash57 being particularly popular in Gqeberha, there is a strong local contingent who are quite capable of causing upsets.
The extravagant shot-making of Bianca Keeley always makes her a threat, while the experienced Janet Byrnes looms as the dark horse.
The tournament is being hosted by the EP Squash Union for the third year in a row, with play taking place at Londt Park on Friday, Old Grey on Saturday and Crusaders on Sunday.
Tournament director Lisa O’Grady said they were delighted to have again attracted an exciting field of players.
“We do believe there will be great competition at the weekend and with players like Sean, Kacey-Leigh and Jacqui in the field, there will be some top-class matches to watch,” she said.
“We are extremely grateful for the support of title sponsors Rystix, whose assistance is essential to events such as this taking place.
“In addition, we have received backing from Squash SA and Falcon Academy, as well as Edifice Construction, Frans van der Merwe and Deon Landman.
“This sort of support is a big boost for us to host these sorts of events on an annual basis.”
Besides the Open sections, there will be age groups for men of over-45 and over-55, as well as over-45 for women.
SA players fired up for Squash57 Nationals in Gqeberha
Stiff competition expected in three men’s sections and two women’s divisions
Image: REG CALDECOTT
