Damian Lillard proud of MVP performance at NBA All-Star
Image: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA All-Star game MVP Damian Lillard feels honoured to have his name mentioned alongside legendary NBA basketball player Micheal Jordan, one of the greatest players of all time.
Lillard who plays for Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton of Indiana Pacers and Jaylen Brown of Boston Celtics combined for 107 points as the East beat West 211-186 in the NBA All-Star Game 2024 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis on Sunday night.
They became the first All-Star team in NBA history to score 200 points.
Lillard, 39, became the second player ever to win the Saturday 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award after Michael Jordan was named the 1988 Slam Dunk champion and All-Star Game MVP.
Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns led the West All-Stars with 50 points and eight rebounds.
“Any time you're mentioned in the same category as Mike, it's an honour, and it's a major accomplishment, even if it's All-Star Weekend,” Lillard said.
“If it was that simple, more people would have done it since 1988. So that's a major compliment for me to be mentioned in the same conversation as far as that.
“It's been a tough year, just the transition, being on a new team. We've had three coaches since I've been there. We've had coaches leave, moving across the country.
“I've been on the West Coast my whole life with my whole family right there, just a tight group always in place.
“I think any time you have these types of experiences where you have adversity and things not just flowing as you expect it to or like you would want it to, I think that's the time you've got to just show who you really are.”
He said what got him through the difficult time was continuing to do what he loves and believing in himself.
“When you do that, usually it comes back to you, there's some type of reward that comes forward.
“You can't just fold, and that's what my mentality is. I did come into the weekend when I knew I was going to do the Three-Point, I was like I'm going to try to win.
“I'm not going to be casual and cool about it. I'm going to try to win again. And I know in the All-Star, I'm a starter, and I'm going to be on the floor a lot.
“I'm a vet in the game at this point. Why not go and try to get an MVP? Since I've been here enough.
“I saw the ball go in, and I started to do that, and I wouldn't say it was validation. It's just something I put my mind on, and that's going to be what my intentions are this weekend, and I was able to do it.”
Lillard, who is popularly known as “Dame Time”, said this was the best success he has ever had in one All-Star Weekend.
“I had a few launches with some of my partners three-point here point, one the All-Star Game MVP. So, it's been a successful weekend, and I think any time you get to be a part of this, that's what anybody would want.
“You want to come here and have success, so I had that. It's just been a good break.
“Just being around my family, being able to just do the things that I've always done. But going forward, it's just like you've got to recharge and get ready for the closing stretch and try to just get our teams where we need to be so we can go after what we want to accomplish this season.”
