Nontshinga boosts boxing optimism amid hopes of end to legal impasse

Sivenathi Nontshinga flew home to a vociferous welcome from a small crowd at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, with rumours swirling that the impasse gripping professional boxing might be over soon.
Nontshinga’s victory in Mexico at the weekend to reclaim his world title on a 10th-round stoppage from Adrian Curiel has boosted the growing optimism following Jackson Chauke’s recent victory in England for the IBO flyweight strap.
Some more good news could be on the way, perhaps by the end of the week, on a viable way forward for Boxing SA (BSA), which has been operating without a board since a court interdict was granted in December.
There has been confusion about whether the sport can operate without an executive to take responsibility for the sanctioning of fights and boxers.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has said he is looking into appointing an administrator to oversee boxing until the legal battle over the board he appointed has been finalised.
“Boxing is having its own challenges, but in the ring, boxers are showing us something different,” acting chief executive Mandla Ntlanganiso said at a media conference at the airport.
“We must commend them for putting a positive posture to boxing.
“Boxers, they don’t want what is happening administratively to continue. They want to see boxing happening.
“Boxing SA will turn the corner. We are working in the background. We are doing things.”
Ntlanganiso was confident an announcement would be made “very soon”, though one source believed it could be by the end of the week.
Nontshinga spoke about how he wanted to unify the division down the line, but also about how losing the belt on a shock second-round knockout in 2023 had motivated him.
“I remember when I lost the title, I was crying so bad in the [dressing] room because I couldn’t believe it.
“It was a one-punch knockout.
“He [trainer Colin Nathan] told me one thing, that ‘I’m going to put you up there and you better make sure that you’re going to grab that opportunity with both of your hands because, in my eyes, you’re still the world champion.’
“Colin said: ‘You must cry two days, then the third one you must get back up, son, and chin up’,” the 25-year-old, who trained hard during the festive season while others were taking time off, said.
“Everybody was having a good time with their families. I didn’t have one.
“I was training so badly because I wanted to prove everybody wrong.
“I wanted to make sure that I get my title back.”
Nontshinga was behind on points at the time of the stoppage, but he said he was never worried, even smiling between rounds at one point, causing Nathan to tell him to listen and stop smiling.
“I think it’s the confidence, you know, because I’ve worked so hard and I knew that I’m going to leave everything on that ring.”
He said the game plan was to fight at close quarters and let Curiel punch himself out.
“I caught a lot of those on my elbows,” he said, lifting his right arm to show the bruising.
“Each exchange I was countering with two shots, but they were power punches. And they eventually took their toll.”
Nontshinga’s next fight will be a mandatory defence against Filipino Cristian Araneta, a fighter he beat on a split decision in 2021.
But for now, he will head home to East London to take a hard-earned holiday at last. — TimesLIVE
