SA sport basks in Nontshinga’s world title win

With the SA sports fraternity still basking in the glory of the national soccer team’s African Cup of Nations campaign, fans will savour yet another achievement when they flock to OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday to welcome Sivenathi Nontshinga from his successful world boxing title victory in Mexico.
The East London boxer affectionately known as “Special One” delivered a special feat for the country when he regained the IBF junior-flyweight crown by rallying from behind to score a 10th-round stoppage win over Adrien Curiel in Oaxaca at the weekend.
The win not only exacted revenge for the 25-year-old but restored SA’s boxing image at the international level as the country had no major world champion since Nontshinga surrendered the crown to Curiel in an upset second-round knockout loss in Monaco in November.
In a bout dubbed “Repeat or Revenge”, Nontshinga appeared to be on course to suffer his second loss to the Mexican as he gave away the early rounds, owing to a strategy to fight in the trenches.
However, the frenetic pace and Nontshinga’s body punches began to take their toll on Curiel as he visibly slowed down in the middle rounds.
Nontshinga upped the tempo as he trapped his foe on the ropes where he unleashed a fusillade of punches, forcing the referee to stop the bout.
The SA boxer’s trainer, Colin Nathan, who shouted himself hoarse, said mixing it up with the Mexican was the strategy to wear him down later in the fight.
“Curiel was not expecting Sive to work in the pocket so we took him by surprise,” he said.
“Though we were rounds down, we were still in the fight and this began to tell on Curiel as he could not sustain his offence.”
By regaining the crown, Nontshinga becomes the first SA boxer to regain a world title belt in the same division, making him a two-time world champion.
Nathan, who continues his excellent run of helping SA boxers on the world stage, said he was elated to write another chapter in his illustrious career.
“If I had listened to detractors who questioned the wisdom of gunning for a rematch I would not be sitting here with a two-time world champion,” he said.
The victory added another sporting achievement for the country within a week after Bafana Bafana surprised naysayers by finishing third at the recently concluded Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa and his Eastern Cape counterpart Nonceba Kontsiwe showered Nontshinga with praise for again putting the country on the international sporting map.
“Sivenathi Nontshinga displayed character to regain the IBF title, proving how excellent he is and a model professional who exemplifies the best of SA boxing.
“When I spoke to him before the fight, I didn’t doubt he would bring the glory home as he assured me that he would regain his title.”
Kontsiwe said: “Sive is indeed the Special One; he continues to live up to his name.
“We are proud of his contribution to the growth and development of sport in the province.
“He has raised the flag of our country sky high and etched the name of the Eastern Cape province in global historical books.
“His qualities and achievements are not only an inspiration to young athletes but to all South Africans for his unrelenting spirit, commitment, and dedication.”
Nontshinga’s team is expected to land at 5pm after their arrival on Monday was delayed due to a connecting flight problem.
His return to East London is yet to be announced.
SA sport basks in Nontshinga’s world title win
‘Special One’ becomes first SA boxer to regain a world title belt in the same division
Image: MATCHROOM/ MELINA PIZANO
With the SA sports fraternity still basking in the glory of the national soccer team’s African Cup of Nations campaign, fans will savour yet another achievement when they flock to OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday to welcome Sivenathi Nontshinga from his successful world boxing title victory in Mexico.
The East London boxer affectionately known as “Special One” delivered a special feat for the country when he regained the IBF junior-flyweight crown by rallying from behind to score a 10th-round stoppage win over Adrien Curiel in Oaxaca at the weekend.
The win not only exacted revenge for the 25-year-old but restored SA’s boxing image at the international level as the country had no major world champion since Nontshinga surrendered the crown to Curiel in an upset second-round knockout loss in Monaco in November.
In a bout dubbed “Repeat or Revenge”, Nontshinga appeared to be on course to suffer his second loss to the Mexican as he gave away the early rounds, owing to a strategy to fight in the trenches.
However, the frenetic pace and Nontshinga’s body punches began to take their toll on Curiel as he visibly slowed down in the middle rounds.
Nontshinga upped the tempo as he trapped his foe on the ropes where he unleashed a fusillade of punches, forcing the referee to stop the bout.
The SA boxer’s trainer, Colin Nathan, who shouted himself hoarse, said mixing it up with the Mexican was the strategy to wear him down later in the fight.
“Curiel was not expecting Sive to work in the pocket so we took him by surprise,” he said.
“Though we were rounds down, we were still in the fight and this began to tell on Curiel as he could not sustain his offence.”
By regaining the crown, Nontshinga becomes the first SA boxer to regain a world title belt in the same division, making him a two-time world champion.
Nathan, who continues his excellent run of helping SA boxers on the world stage, said he was elated to write another chapter in his illustrious career.
“If I had listened to detractors who questioned the wisdom of gunning for a rematch I would not be sitting here with a two-time world champion,” he said.
The victory added another sporting achievement for the country within a week after Bafana Bafana surprised naysayers by finishing third at the recently concluded Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa and his Eastern Cape counterpart Nonceba Kontsiwe showered Nontshinga with praise for again putting the country on the international sporting map.
“Sivenathi Nontshinga displayed character to regain the IBF title, proving how excellent he is and a model professional who exemplifies the best of SA boxing.
“When I spoke to him before the fight, I didn’t doubt he would bring the glory home as he assured me that he would regain his title.”
Kontsiwe said: “Sive is indeed the Special One; he continues to live up to his name.
“We are proud of his contribution to the growth and development of sport in the province.
“He has raised the flag of our country sky high and etched the name of the Eastern Cape province in global historical books.
“His qualities and achievements are not only an inspiration to young athletes but to all South Africans for his unrelenting spirit, commitment, and dedication.”
Nontshinga’s team is expected to land at 5pm after their arrival on Monday was delayed due to a connecting flight problem.
His return to East London is yet to be announced.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket