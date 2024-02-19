Geldenhuys was pleased with his maiden appearance in the famous race.
“We came in with a plan — we were going to race a bit more defensively and try to take control at the finish.
“The team kept the pace high. From about 10km out we had guys doing a lot of work at the front.
“From about 4km to go, myself and Joshua moved up — the guys took beautiful care of us, maybe dropped me off a little too early,
“The plan came together today, the stars aligned and the team got away with an awesome result,” the 24-year-old said.
Meanwhile, Preen, whose race almost mirrored her championship-winning performance last year, said it was a beautiful day for racing with “no wind out on the beautiful course”.
“I attacked it at about 15km in, and from there to the end it was me on my own. It was a long and lonely day out.
“I did have a bit more of a gap this year so I could relax and just see it home,” she said.
Preen, who found it difficult to hide her broad smile after her dominant display, arrived in the Bay off the back of a strong showing at the SA Road Cycling Championships recently and hopes to continue that form as her season heats up.
“I didn't necessarily know what I was going to do very early in the race, I just tried to take note of the pace and work from there.
“There are some good climbs, so it was either I attack there or way later on the course.
“I thought that I may as well try there and if I did take a few riders with me it would have been better than being alone,” she said.
For full results, visit the 2024 Herald Cycle Tour social media pages.
The leading results for the 106km event were:
Men: 1 Hanro Geldenhuys 2:31:54, 2. Joshua Louw 2:31:54, 3. Emile van Niekerk 2:31:55, 4. Raynard Butler 2:31:55, 5. Nolan Hoffman 2:31:55.
Women: 1 Hayley Preen 2:59:46, 2. Juanita MacKenzie 3:07:30, 3.Layla Schwellnus 3:07:33, 4. Kelsey van Schoor 3:07:36, 5. Julie Walker 3:14:18.
Geldenhuys, Preen reign supreme in The Herald Cycle Tour
Men's winner edges ahead by split second in close finish, while first woman home claims third crown
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Contrasting race finishes greeted spectators along Marine Drive as Cape Town cyclists Hanro Geldenhuys (Team RDX) and Hayley Preen (Freewheel Cycology) secured the men's and women's titles respectively in the 38th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour at Pollok Beach on Sunday.
The event, sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, saw Geldenhuys edge ahead by a whisker in the final few metres of a bunch sprint to the finish to claim his first HCT 106km Coastal Classic event in a time of two hrs, 31 mins and 54 secs.
In true photo-finish style, the next two positions were split by a fraction of a second as Joshua Louw and Emile van Niekerk claimed silver and bronze, and the top five riders all finished within a second of one another.
It was a much easier affair for defending champion Hayley Preen as she crossed the line in just under two hours to add a third HCT women's crown to her list of triumphs.
The 25-year-old cyclist's time of 2:59:46 was nearly eight minutes ahead of second-placed Juanita MacKenzie and Layla Schwellnus, who recorded times of 3:07:25 and 3:07:28 respectively.
The race village was filled with excitement as the race got under way at 6am with more than 1,200 riders taking to the start line in the main race as well as the 55km Pursuit event, which started not long afterwards.
