Flat Friendly City 50km also offers 42.2km qualifier
The Runified City 50km at Pollok Beach on Sunday will be open to all this year and an added incentive for entrants this year is that there will be an official 42,2km timing mat which runners can use to submit as a qualifier for Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon.
Nedbank Running Club, who are hosting this event, are expecting a strong turnout of local athletes.
Hannes Pelser, who runs for 32Gi Athletics Club, picked up his running shoes nine weeks ago after surgery and decided to prepare for his first Comrades Marathon this year.
Pelser, who has been training with leading Bay athlete Kelly van Vliet, will be using the 42.2km marathon within the Runified 50km to qualify for Comrades.
“I was thrilled to hear that we can only do 42.2km and stop at that point,” Pelser said.
“My training has gone extremely well and I would love to run a sub 3 hour or even faster.
“I will be running with Kelly and we will be supporting each other.”
Brendan Dreydon, who runs for Achilles Running Club, will be training for his second Comrades in 35 years.
“I will use the 50km as a good training run as I know it will be well supported and hopefully improve my marathon time and starting position for Comrades with this race,” Dreydon said.
Another eager runner from Despatch Athletics Club, Lily Janse van Rensburg, will be running her first 50km at the Runified.
“I have two goals for my first 50km ultra-marathon,” she said.
“The first is to finish in five hours, which gives me one hour for every 10km and the second goal is to have fun because I run for the love of running.”
The event, organised by EP Athletics in partnership with NMB Municipality, has also added a 10km race and for the first time, the event will incorporate the Athletics SA 50km national championships, with athletes from around the country expecting to compete for the honour of being crowned national champion.
Not only is this a first for the event in Gqeberha, but it is also the first time that the 50km distance qualifies for an official national championship.
The flat and fast 50km route is the perfect opportunity to use as a qualifier for the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathons and for competitive athletes to achieve their personal best times.
This year local athletes will be able to pick a pacing bus that will lead them to their personal best finish goal.
Local athletes will have the opportunity to be led by East London’s Mkhululi Jack who will lead the sub-5hr bus, Jabulani Dube and David Mama the sub-5hr30 bus and Mkokeli Malghas the sub-6hr.
The only female bus pacer, Nosita Nqwataand, will lead the sub-6h30 bus.
Transport back to the 50km finish line will be arranged for those athletes who finish on the 42.2km mark.
The deadlines for online and manual entries have been extended to noon on Tuesday.
Collection of race numbers and late entries will be available on Saturday at the Marine Hotel between 9am and 9pm. Race number collection will also be available at the same venue from 4am to 5.15am on race day for the 50km and from 5.15am to 6.30am for the 10km.
No late entries will be taken on race day.
For more information contact Michael Mbambani at 079-149-6796, Irene van Eeden at 083-299-1775 and the EP Athletics office at 041-374-2818 or email epa@pe.co.za — EPA LOC
