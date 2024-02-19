The opening round of the Regional Dirt Oval Championship at Victory Raceway in sublime weather conditions on Saturday night proved to be fast and frenetic.
More than 60 of the region’s top drivers took to the circuit and a group of race officials were brought in from the Western Cape in preparation for the upcoming SA Nationals at Victory Raceway later in 2024.
The officials stamped their authority on the event from the outset, with some decisions leading to general confusion among not only the competitors, but the spectators as well.
The star-studded 1660 Modified Saloon class with 20 entries was the class act, with some brilliant driving displays being the order of the evening.
Having been split into two groups for the heats, the final was guaranteed to be the ultimate crowd-pleaser with cars going through the corners sometimes four abreast.
A masterful driving display from Pieter le Roux saw him clinch the driver-of-the-day award as well as win the final just ahead of Jaco Pitout in second and the very consistent Jason Drake in third.
The results were:
Rookies: 1 Tyde Geddes, 2 Azriel Aroonslam
Heavy Metals: 1 JP Coetzee, 2 Pierre van der Berg, 3 Nathan Roesstorff
2.1 Modified Class: 1 Burger van der Westhuizen, 2 Damon Miles, 3 Michael Sinclair
1600 Stock Class: 1 Daniel Renison, 2 Keegan Ellard, 3 Deon Kretzmann
V8 American Saloons: 1 Pieta Victor, 2 Rohan van Vuuren, 3 Ruzanne Jansen
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Pieter le Roux, 2 Jaco Pitout, 3 Jason Drake
Hot Rods: 1 Tiaan Oliphant, 2 Nandor Kleywegt, 3 Shaun Gough
Driver of the day: Pieter le Roux (1660 Class)
HeraldLIVE
Dirt Oval thriller at Victory Raceway
Image: PETER HENNING
HeraldLIVE
