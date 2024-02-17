WP defeat Warriors by 64 runs despite Pillay century
A brave century by Dafabet Warriors opener Jiveshan Pillay was not enough as they suffered a 64-run defeat to Western Province in a CSA 4-Day Series cricket clash at St George’s Park on Friday.
Pillay showed the incredible resilience to register a third first-class century, his first at St George’s and second for the home side, carrying his bat in the second innings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.