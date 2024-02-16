Regional racing opener at Victory Raceway

The first round of the 2024 Regional Dirt Oval Championship is set to take place on Saturday evening in what is guaranteed to be yet another action-packed affair.
The classes to be catered for are Rookies, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, Heavy Metals, 2.1 Modified Saloons, Hot Rods and V8 American Saloons.
The regional championship will once again alternate between Victory Raceway in Walmer and PE Oval Track Raceway along Mission Road in Greenbushes.
This cross-pollination between the two circuits has been very encouraging with many of the drivers becoming members of both clubs to ensure that dirt oval racing in the province remains as the region’s leading motorsport crowd-puller.
One of the highlights of the evening will no doubt be the star-studded 1660 Modified Saloon class where South African champion Marthinus Muller will be hoping to continue the form that bagged him the SA1 number on his car.
With this target on his back, he’ll be pushed by the likes of Percy Noah, Chanell van Tonder, Jason Drake, Charne’ Schuin, Ruan Mostert, Melindre Marais to name a few.
Dawid “Baba” Grundlingh continues to impress and will also be seen as a major contender after his great performance in George last weekend where he achieved a second-place finish in the 2.1 Modified class.
Some rule adjustments have been brought into the rapidly growing 1600 Stock Saloon class with the most significant being the elimination of the use of Weber carburettors as well as enforcing the compulsory use of restrictor plates.
This will no doubt lead to closer racing out on circuit in a class that started out as a bridging class for newcomers wanting to get involved in the dirt oval scene but has now evolved into a crowd-pleaser with close racing guaranteed.
In the American Saloon Class for V8 powered machines Juan Roesstorff has enjoyed a great start to the season and will be wanting to continue his on-track battle with multiple champion Pieta Victor but not to be discounted is woman driver Zana Jansen, who is fast becoming a threat as she gets to grips with newly acquired V8 beast, as well as Coenie Meyer who will be making the trip up from Oudtshoorn.
Gates to the circuit open at 1pm for those that would like to secure a trackside parking and racing is scheduled to start at 6pm.
Upcoming events:
February 16: BMW Classic car & motorcycle display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street. Free Entry. Starts at 5pm.
February 17: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, Round 1 of Regional Championship; Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Track, Round 1; MSA Timed Drags, Round 1 at Aldo Scribante.
February 24: Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road.
February 25: Day 1 of World Inflatable Powerboat Championships at North End Lake.
February 27: Indoor Karting League at Algoa Indoor Grand Prix Track at Moffett On Main Shopping Centre.
Regional racing opener at Victory Raceway
Image: Peter Henning
