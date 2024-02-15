Madibaz seek to turn on the heat in Shield opener
NMU side aiming to start Varsity Shield season on winning note against CPUT
The Madibaz are planning to pull off a “smash-and-grab” win when they face the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in their opening Varsity Shield match on February 23, coach David Manuel says.
Bolstered by new players, while also managing to retain some of their 2023 squad, the Madibaz have set their sights on kicking off their campaign on a winning note...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.