Despite the early hour, a few thousand fans were at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning to give a heroes' welcome to Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists Bafana Bafana.
The national team returned from Ivory Coast, where they reached their first Nations Cup semifinal in 24 years and clinched third place.
WATCH | Fans greet Bafana on their return from Afcon
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Marc Strydom
Supporters of the EFF were well represented awaiting Bafana and made up most of the crowd early on, though more fans are expected to filter in.
Bafana's flight was due to touch down at 4am but was delayed by about 50 minutes. They came through into the OR Tambo arrivals area at about 6am.
