Tiger Woods played a quick nine holes on Tuesday before letting the cat out of the bag over social media as to when he will tee off at the Genesis Invitational.
Woods has that authority considering he is the host of this week's event at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
“It's time! Teeing it up at Riv Thursday at 9.25am and Friday at 11.54am PT,” the 15-time major champion wrote on Twitter.
Woods is paired with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in the first round on Thursday.
As for Tuesday, Woods played the back nine while featuring a different look after ending his 27-year partnership with Nike. He was sporting a black sweater and black shoes that displayed the new tiger stipes logo and “SDR” scripting.
Woods, 48, has said he aims to play one tournament a month in 2024 as he returns from plantar fasciitis and ankle surgery last spring.
Woods' last appearance came at December's PNC Championship, a team event in which he played with his son, Charlie Woods.
Woods will play in his first official PGA Tour event since withdrawing from last year's Masters.
World No 2 Rory McIlroy is paired with No. 6 Wyndham Clark and No 8 Max Homa, while World No 4 Viktor Hovland will be joined by Nick Taylor and No 18 Sam Burns. — Field Level Media
Tiger Woods ready to tee it up at Genesis Invitational
Image: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
