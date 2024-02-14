“We see this tournament as one of the building blocks to the revival and development of schools rugby in townships and villages in the Eastern Cape where rugby has been played for more than 130 years,” founder and sponsor Lincoln Mali said.
“SuperSport Schools will broadcast all the games on both their app and channel 216 on DStv.
“This will give township schools rugby players an opportunity to showcase their skills and talents to a broader audience of potential coaches, clubs and universities.”
SuperSport Schools has given the tournament its full backing.
“SuperSport Schools is very proud to be associated with the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation and this incredible grassroots rugby initiative in the Eastern Cape,” it said in a statement.
“For all the players and coaches, this is your time to shine. SuperSport Schools will be there for every match to ensure your family, friends and communities will get to watch the rugby they care about most.”
The finals of the tournament will be played at Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on March 15.
A squad of 22 of the best players from the tournament will be chosen to be part of the Mzwandile Mali XV.
This team has been invited by the Sevenoaks Rugby Football Club in Kent to tour England from October 5-13.
“We are delighted to extend a warm invitation to the selected team of the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament to join us for a week of rugby festivities at Sevenoaks,” club chair Stephen Fitzmaurice said about the upcoming tour.
“Throughout the week, there will be various activities, including training sessions, friendly matches, and cultural exchanges, to ensure an enriching experience for all participants.
“We are confident that the exchange will be mutually beneficial, promoting cultural understanding and enhancing the skills and camaraderie of our young rugby enthusiasts.” — Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation
Mzwandile Mali schools tournament kicks off at Adcock Stadium
Get ready for a festival of running schoolboy rugby
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The 2024 edition of the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament, partnered by Standard Bank, blasts into action at the Adcock Stadium on Wednesday.
A festival of running schoolboy rugby is anticipated with seven fixtures being played on two fields from 1pm.
The tournament was launched at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Friday last week and was attended by sponsors Standard Bank and SuperSport Schools, 20 selected schools, principals and coaches and rugby veterans.
Various stakeholders from the Nelson Mandela Municipality, national and provincial departments of sport, arts and culture, provincial department of education and other invited guests were also in attendance.
The tournament started at Thubalethu High in Fort Beaufort on Tuesday with four schools participating, while the Gqeberha leg will start on Wednesday with 20 competing schools.
The Standard Bank sponsorship brings to the tournament their vast experience and expertise in school rugby.
“Our origins are deeply entrenched in Gqeberha and we are proud to be associating with the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation for this tournament,” Unathi Maqalekane, head of Standard Bank in the Eastern Cape, said.
Image: FACEBOOK
“We are strong believers in development, and in enabling the fulfilment of dreams and aspirations, this tournament fits the mould of our purpose to drive Africa’s growth.”
The Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation is donating R150,000 towards the tournament prizes.
The winning school will get R50,000 and the runner-up R25,000. Each semifinalist will earn R10,000.
The other money prizes are: Player of the tournament (R10,000 plus a R10,000 bursary); winning coach (R10,000); forward of the tournament (R5,000); back of the tournament (R5,000); regional winners in Fort Beaufort (R5,000); regional runner-up (R2,500); best supporting school at the finals (R2,500).
