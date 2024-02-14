Hamilton a 'huge opportunity' for Ferrari, says Vasseur

The signing of seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025 represents a huge opportunity for Ferrari and also a challenge, team boss Fred Vasseur said.
Hamilton, 39, is the sport's most successful driver with a record 103 wins.
Ferrari are the most successful team as well as the oldest and most glamorous but have not won an F1 championship since 2008.
Commenting for the first time on the deal announced on February 1, Vasseur told reporters at the launch of Ferrari's new car that it also removed a distraction as the driver 'silly season' picks up speed.
“A huge opportunity for the team, for sure,” he said. “We are sure that he will bring us a decent step for the future and it will be a good challenge for everybody.”
Vasseur, who has been close to Hamilton since the Briton raced for him in junior series, said Ferrari wanted to focus on 2024 and that was also why the announcement came so early.
Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at the team and Vasseur said he was convinced the Spaniard would remain committed to the last corner of the last lap of the season.
The Frenchman said telling Sainz of the decision was tough but the hardest call was to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, an old friend.
“As you can imagine it was not the easiest call of my life,” he said of the conversation with Sainz. “One of the most difficult was the one with Toto.”
Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sainz sounded positive after their first laps in the car they hope will challenge dominant Formula One champions Red Bull this season.
The SF-24 car was launched at the Italian team's Fiorano test track with both drivers hoping it would be easier to drive and develop through the longest of campaigns with a record 24 races.
Leclerc recalled how last year he had not been happy with the overly sensitive car's behaviour after three or four laps of the shakedown.
“This year the car feels healthier and in a better place,” he told reporters after three laps “with cameras stuck all around the car and not really pushing to the limit.
“In terms of the actual feeling of the very first laps, I would say I’ve had a better feeling this year than I did last year,” he added while cautioning that it meant nothing in terms of performance if rivals had made bigger steps.
The sport's most successful team, and the only one to have competed in every world championship since 1950, dropped to third overall last year behind Mercedes and Red Bull.
Leclerc said the aim for 2024 was “to be front runners all the time”.
Spaniard Sainz, who is in his final year at Maranello before making way for Mercedes's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2025, did two laps.
“It was a good installation lap, nothing happened,” he said. “So far everything is going smoothly.”
Sainz was the only driver last season to beat Red Bull, his victory in Singapore denying the champions a sweep of all 22 races.
The car is the first fully conceived under team boss Fred Vasseur, who took over from Mattia Binotto in January 2023, and the Frenchman said the team needed to continue last season's strong finish.
The season starts in Bahrain on March 2. — Reuters
Hamilton a 'huge opportunity' for Ferrari, says Vasseur
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
