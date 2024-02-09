Sunrisers geared for tough battle in SA20 final — Markram
Starting strongly against Super Giants will be key, says captain
Getting off to a good start will be vital for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape when they clash against Durban’s Super Giants in the Betway SA20 final in Cape Town on Saturday, captain Aiden Markram said.
The two sides will clash for a fourth time this season, having traded wins in the group stages before the defending champions thumped their Durban counterparts by 51 runs in Qualifier 1 to advance directly to the final...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.