Open track day at Aldo Scribante Raceway

If ever you have felt the urge to unleash the racing driver that has been hiding inside you, the opportunity to do it a safe, controlled environment has now arrived.
Algoa Motorsport Club based at Aldo Scribante Raceway in the Coega Industrial Development Zone will be hosting another open track day on Saturday catering for street cars and bikes, race cars and bikes as well as drag racing cars and bikes.
For just R200 you will get the opportunity to go out on the circuit in 20-minute sessions throughout the course of the day, with registration opening at 8am, followed by a gymkhana from 9am-10am, then the continuous rotation of 20-minute track sessions for the various classes.
There will also be a mass ride around the circuit during the lunch break in memory of well-known motorcycle racer Remi van den Berg, who died recently.
Entry to the event is free for spectators and there will be the regular food and refreshment vendors as well as trackside bar and braai facilities available in the clubhouse.
Meanwhile, local motorsport ace Jeandre’ Marais has kicked off his preparations for the new season with some testing at Zwartkops for the newly branded Astron Energy PoloCup Series that starts in Cape Town as part of the Extreme Festival on March 15-16.
Marais said: “The new car feels good, the first thing that I noticed on the out-lap is that the car immediately jacks the inside back wheel off the ground during high-speed cornering where the old car struggled to do that and the steering is a lot more direct with less understeer ,so my driving style needs to be adapted to suit the changes.
“I believe I have a better car going into the new season and I am both mentally and physically stronger and better prepared and will give 200% both on and off the track as I enjoy my first full season in the Universal Motorsport Team”.
With Astron Energy (ex-Caltex) coming on board as a series sponsor and taking over the naming rights of VW PoloCup from CompCare, it is seen as a positive move in the continued resurgence of motorsport in SA.
This announcement follows hot on the heels of the news that Dunlop will now also be the only tyre of choice for the Extreme SuperCar Series along with the newly rebranded South African Touring Cars (previously GTC), SupaCup, PoloCup and the Toyota Gazoo Racing League.
Upcoming events:
February 10: Open Track Day for Race, Street & Drag Cars & Bikes at Aldo Scribante Raceway from 8am. GT Supercup Saloon car racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit
February 16: BMW Classic car & motorcycle display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street.
February 17: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway — Round 1 of Regional Championship; Round 1 Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Track; MSA Timed Drags — Round 1 at Aldo Scribante
February 24: Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road.
February 27: Indoor Karting League at Algoa Indoor Grand Prix Track at Moffett On Main Shopping Centre.
Open track day at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Now is your chance to unleash the racing driver inside you
Image: Darryl Kukard
