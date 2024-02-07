Nigeria break SA's hearts

Nigeria’s penalties were scored by Terem Moffi, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong and Kelechi Iheanacho as Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams failed to produce the heroics of last week.

Temitayo Aina missed for the Super Eagles.

For Bafana, Mihlali Mayambela and Mothobi Mvala were on target with their spot kicks while Teboho Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa could not find the back of the net.

This led to huge disappointment for Broos, players and the few South Africans in attendance at the Peace Stadium in Bouake and millions back home in SA .

There will be no first Afcon final appearance since 1998 when SA lost to Egypt in Burkina Faso; instead, Bafana must find the motivation to play in the third-place playoff in Abidjan on Saturday.

When Egyptian referee Amin Omar blew the whistle after an absorbing match, Broos had his hands on his hips as he tried to make sense of it all and most of his players sank to the floor in disappointment.

Themba Zwane, 34, no doubt the best player of his generation, looked around him as he tried to figure out what had just hit them and he must have rued the fact this was probably his last chance of continental glory with the national team.

A decorated footballer with seven league titles, one Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup, and numerous domestic cup competitions to his name, Afcon is the only trophy missing in his cabinet.

Broos sprang a major surprise in his starting line-up when he included Siyanda Xulu for Thapelo Morena and the SuperSport United defender returned with a solid performance under pressure.

This meant Broos made the first change to the starting 11 since the second match where Grant Kekana replaced Xulu in the comprehensive 4-0 win over Namibia that gave them confidence.

Xulu was installed in the three-man defence with Kekana and Mothobi Mvala, with Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba as wingbacks to keep the Nigerian attackers busy in their own half.

Elsewhere, Broos went with his tried and tested of the tournament but there was also a change on tactics with Makgopa moving to the side and Percy Tau as the target man.

For Nigeria, the notable move in their starting 11 was that star striker Victor Osimhen was fit to start despite the fact it was reported earlier in the week that he was an injury doubt.

Osimhen, who had a goal disallowed by VAR in the second half, was replaced during the closing stages of extra-time.

The only goals during 120 minutes were scored from the penalty spot by Troost-Ekong after 67 minutes after Mvala hacked Osimhen in the box and Mokoena equalised on the stroke of halftime after Tau was fouled in the box.

Bafana ended this end-to-end match with a man down after reliable defender Kekana saw red during the closing stages of extra-time.