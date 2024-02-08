Dale Steyn lights up Sunrisers’ bowlers — Birrell

The exceptional performances of the Sunrisers’ bowlers are in large part due to bowling coach Dale Steyn’s calm, relaxed style, which has benefited them tremendously throughout season two of the Betway SA20, head coach Adrian Birrell said.
The defending champions romped to a 51-run win over Durban’s Super Giants in a rain-affected qualifier 1 of the playoff stages in Cape Town on Tuesday, securing a second final appearance in as many years.
The Super Giants, meanwhile, jet off to Johannesburg to await their opponents for eliminator 2 and will play either the Joburg Super Kings or Paarl Royals on Thursday at the Wanderers.
Batting first, Sunrisers opener Dawid Malan recorded his second half century of the tournament with 63 and a 30 by skipper Aiden Markram helped the Orange Army post 157/8 in an innings in which nearly two hours of play was lost due to rain.
However, it was the Sunrisers’ bowlers who stole the show, as Ottniel Baartman grabbed 4/10 to lead the wicket takers’ list with 16 scalps while Marco Jansen and Liam Dawson claimed 4/16 and 2/37, respectively, as they steamrollered the Super Giants for 106 with three balls to spare.
Birrell also singled out the spells of Dan Worrall and Simon Harmer, who did not take any wickets but managed to return with figures of 0/11 and 0/16 from a combined seven overs.
On Steyn’s impact on the bowling group, he said: “He doesn’t over-coach, he is very calm, gives a little bit of advice here and there.
“When Dale speaks you listen, so they have all benefited from his wisdom and experience and the bowlers have responded throughout the tournament.”
He said Steyn’s work on the bowling front, coupled with the batting processes implemented by batting coach Russell Domingo, was the reason his side found themselves in yet another SA20 final.
Birrell hailed the Sunrisers’ performance in tough conditions in a high stakes match against a powerful Super Giants side.
“It wasn’t an easy game, there was a lot going on with conditions — it was almost two different games in our innings, where before the rain it played a certain way and then after the rain it changed.
“What our team does pretty well is assess conditions, and we did well to have only one [wicket] down at the rain break.
“After that we got ourselves in a great position to finish well, but I think we only got 39 runs for five wickets in the back end, which was a bit disappointing, and we felt that [score] was just below par.
“We were a little bit worried but you say to yourself that our batters are good, so if they struggle, there is something in the wicket, and though it quickened up, we felt that with the new ball we might get early wickets.
“Our bowling has been phenomenal the whole campaign and they were on it again tonight [Tuesday],” Birrell said.
HeraldLIVE
Dale Steyn lights up Sunrisers’ bowlers — Birrell
Image: SHAUN ROY/SPORTZPICS/SA20
The exceptional performances of the Sunrisers’ bowlers are in large part due to bowling coach Dale Steyn’s calm, relaxed style, which has benefited them tremendously throughout season two of the Betway SA20, head coach Adrian Birrell said.
The defending champions romped to a 51-run win over Durban’s Super Giants in a rain-affected qualifier 1 of the playoff stages in Cape Town on Tuesday, securing a second final appearance in as many years.
The Super Giants, meanwhile, jet off to Johannesburg to await their opponents for eliminator 2 and will play either the Joburg Super Kings or Paarl Royals on Thursday at the Wanderers.
Batting first, Sunrisers opener Dawid Malan recorded his second half century of the tournament with 63 and a 30 by skipper Aiden Markram helped the Orange Army post 157/8 in an innings in which nearly two hours of play was lost due to rain.
However, it was the Sunrisers’ bowlers who stole the show, as Ottniel Baartman grabbed 4/10 to lead the wicket takers’ list with 16 scalps while Marco Jansen and Liam Dawson claimed 4/16 and 2/37, respectively, as they steamrollered the Super Giants for 106 with three balls to spare.
Birrell also singled out the spells of Dan Worrall and Simon Harmer, who did not take any wickets but managed to return with figures of 0/11 and 0/16 from a combined seven overs.
On Steyn’s impact on the bowling group, he said: “He doesn’t over-coach, he is very calm, gives a little bit of advice here and there.
“When Dale speaks you listen, so they have all benefited from his wisdom and experience and the bowlers have responded throughout the tournament.”
He said Steyn’s work on the bowling front, coupled with the batting processes implemented by batting coach Russell Domingo, was the reason his side found themselves in yet another SA20 final.
Birrell hailed the Sunrisers’ performance in tough conditions in a high stakes match against a powerful Super Giants side.
“It wasn’t an easy game, there was a lot going on with conditions — it was almost two different games in our innings, where before the rain it played a certain way and then after the rain it changed.
“What our team does pretty well is assess conditions, and we did well to have only one [wicket] down at the rain break.
“After that we got ourselves in a great position to finish well, but I think we only got 39 runs for five wickets in the back end, which was a bit disappointing, and we felt that [score] was just below par.
“We were a little bit worried but you say to yourself that our batters are good, so if they struggle, there is something in the wicket, and though it quickened up, we felt that with the new ball we might get early wickets.
“Our bowling has been phenomenal the whole campaign and they were on it again tonight [Tuesday],” Birrell said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport