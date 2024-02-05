Red Bull are investigating a complaint against their Formula One team boss Christian Horner, the Austrian energy drink company said on Monday, without giving details about the allegations.
The Briton presided over the most dominant season in Formula One history last year, with Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row and the team winning 21 of 22 races.
“After being made aware of certain recent allegations the company launched an independent investigation,” Red Bull said.
“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as possible.
“It would not be appropriate to comment further.”
The Times newspaper reported Horner, 50, had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague who complained to the team's parent company.
There was no comment from the team, but Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf he denied the allegations.
Red Bull investigating complaint against team boss Horner
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
