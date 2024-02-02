New era dawns for karting enthusiasts

The 2024 karting season kicks off at the Celso Scribante kart circuit along Victoria Drive on Saturday with Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club hosting their first event of the year with some rule changes being implemented to ensure close racing at all times.
The most significant change in the nine-round championship will be the introduction of a class A in the MSR4 Stroke class were they will run with identically modified motors that will be issued on race day.
A pool of 10 motors that have been modified by Auto Perfection to perform at the same output will be used and will see competitors drawing numbers out of a hat before the start of each event and then returning them to the series organiser at the end of the day.
This move will ensure that kart set-up, driver ability and team strategy will come to the fore in both the sprint races and the 1-Hour endurance races.
The move to a class-A group will ensure that the rest of the racers will now have their own championship to fight for and will no doubt see an influx of new racers joining the MSR4-Stroke series.
Teams can run up to four members per kart which leads to a sharing of costs and lots of camaraderie and fun to be had by all.
The ultra-quick DD2 2-stroke gearbox karts continue to show steady growth with the likes of Byron Teengs, Marco Scribante, James Moore, Justin Walton and Louis Myburgh setting the pace.
A particular highlight on the 2024 karting calendar will be the ROK National Series returning to the Celso Scribante Circuit over the long weekend of August 9 and 10.
Algoa Grand Prix Indoor Karting launched their 2024 league on Tuesday evening at their circuit in the basement of the Moffett On Main Shopping Centre where 31 drivers arrived to qualify.
A significant change is that the 2024 Championship will now be run across six different classes based on the drivers qualifying times, so drivers will score points per class that will be accumulated as the season progresses leading to the scenario of someone that races in class F could win the overall championship.
The classes are separated by 0.5 seconds and drivers will no doubt be trying to break into a quicker class during the season.
The vibe and camaraderie were electric as a range of drivers from young and old, male and female and novice and pro set about setting their best time to see what class they would be competing in.
Some notable faces spotted among the competitors were well-known Modified Saloon Champion Deon Slabbert, dirt oval racer Nadia Rautenbach as well as rally and dirt oval drivers Eddie Banks and Chanell and Ruan van Tonder.
The evening ended with the awards ceremony from the previous season.
2023 Algoa Grand Prix Indoor League winners:
Seniors: 1 Ozzie Lindholm, 2 Jordan Young, 3 Dean Slater
Juniors: 1 Nathan van der Walt, 2 McKayla Kritzinger, 3 Wyatt Jonas
Junior Karts: 1 Logan Opperman, 2 Graham van Vuuren, 3 Conner Miller.
Upcoming events:
February 2: Mercedes-Benz S-class display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street from 5pm and Friday Night Illegal to Legal Drags from 7pm at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
February 3: Karting at Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club on Victoria Drive
February 10: Open Track Day for Race, Street and Drag Cars and Bikes at Aldo Scribante Raceway from 8am
February 17: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, Round 1 of Regional Championship; MotorX at Rover Motorcycle Track, Round 1; MSA Timed Drags, Round 1 at Aldo Scribante
February 24: Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road.
HeraldLIVE
New era dawns for karting enthusiasts
Season kicks off at Celso Scribante kart circuit
Image: Ashley Gardiner
