EP’s Mbambani dedicates ASA Coach of the Year award to family

Top Nelson Mandela Bay coach and newly crowned Athletics SA Coach of the Year Michael Mbambani has dedicated his achievement to his family.
Mbambani, who is the Ikhamva Athletics Club founder and coach, won the ASA Coach of the Year Award at the annual ASA Awards event in Johannesburg at the weekend.
In 2023, the 50-year-old coach was appointed by ASA as the marathon squad coach for Team SA which competed in the World Athletics Senior Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
EP Athletics also scooped the ASA Best Organised Championships for their annual EPA ASA Senior Half Marathon Championship event.
The 2024 edition will be held at Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on June 1.
“I am really honoured and humbled, to be honest,” Mbambani said.
“Due to the crop of athletes that I chose to have in my team, they have managed to rise and propel and become the best runners in Mzanzi.
“It’s actually one of the reasons why I could be seen as an outstanding coach.
“An opportunity like this would have never been possible if we did not have a proper base in terms of training and planning.
“The Legacy Project sponsored by Nelson Mandela Bay is what made us come up with the ideas and plan for events.
“It’s been long hard work behind the scenes, but today we have an athlete who was a finalist in the ASA Athlete of the Year category, Thabang Mosiako.
“Having the NMB Race in the top three as one of the best-organised races in SA among other big races in the country tells us EPA and NMB are growing and becoming better and better.
“I dedicate this award to my entire support system from my family and all the athletics at the Ikhamva camp and the supporting structures.”
Asked about his future events, Mbambani said: “I have been tasked by ASA to work and plan on getting the marathon team ready for the Olympics.
“So, I am the head coach for the SA marathon team for the 2024 Olympics.”
Mbambani has dedicated the last 12 years to developing athletes.
His phenomenal success with his talented athletes underscores his efforts.
In 2022, Melikhaya Frans competed in the NMB Half Marathon, finished in second position, and smashed his lifetime best by more than a minute as he set a new Eastern Province Athletics record.
He won his first national title in 1:01:03, and in 2023, Mosiako won the half marathon and set a personal best of 1:00:29.
Mbambani’s passion for coaching extends far beyond performance training and management as he nurtures his athletes holistically, from nutrition and clothing to transport and emotional support. — Additional reporting by LOC EPA
