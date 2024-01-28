×

Sport

Emergency EP meeting after Border drop Super 14 bombshell

“I think the people who lost the most are the rugby supporters of the Eastern Cape”

28 January 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Concerned EP Rugby bosses are set to hold an emergency meeting on Monday night to discuss the way forward after disgruntled Border clubs dropped a bombshell by pulling out of the ill-fated EC Super 14 tournament at the last minute on Saturday.

Border's unexpected decision has left EP with tough decisions to make as they attempt to fill a void in their season before the EPRU Grand Challenge competition kicks off in April...

