Dawson hails ‘fantastic’ Sunrisers team performance

Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Liam Dawson described the atmosphere at St George’s Park as among the best he’s experienced as the home side sneaked over the line by four runs in a last-ball SA20 thriller against MI Cape Town on Saturday.
The Sunrisers elected to bat first on a sunny afternoon in Gqeberha, and Tom Abell (60 runs off 44 balls) and Aiden Markram (54 off 32) both registered half-centuries, helping their team to reach a competitive 175 for six in their 20 overs.
In their pursuit of the imposing target, Robin Peterson’s MI Cape Town would take it down to the final over, bowled by Dan Worrall, needing 18 runs for victory.
They could only score 13 runs off those final six balls, crucially losing two wickets to end on 171 for seven, as the sea of Orange Army supporters sang and danced in celebration.
It was MI Cape Town’s second loss to the Sunrisers this season, and they have now collected just eight points from seven matches.
“I said to a few of the boys that is one of if not the best atmospheres I’ve ever played in front of,” Dawson said afterwards.
“When I came here, everyone talked about how good the crowd was and to experience that is phenomenal.”
Dawson was once again economical in his four-over quota, going for just more than seven runs to the over to finish with one for 29.
That one wicket was the crucial scalp of fellow Englishman Sam Curran, who looked dangerous until he tried to use his feet to Dawson, to which the left-arm orthodox spinner responded with an arm ball down the leg side.
Wicketkeeper Tristan Stubbs smartly collected the ball before speedily whipping off the bails in the 13th over.
“It was a little bit of a slow wicket, we said that anywhere around 160 and we would have been in the game, so to get 175, we were pretty happy with it, maybe we could have got a little bit more but it certainly got a little bit harder to bat,” Dawson said.
He said the all-round team performance was something the Sunrisers could take great confidence from going into a crucial week in the group stages of the tournament.
The Gqeberha side, who have consolidated in third place on 19 points after four wins, have a few days of rest before taking on the Joburg Super Kings in a return leg in Johannesburg on Wednesday, before a double header against the Paarl Royals on Friday and Sunday.
“[It was] a couple of big wickets there with Curran and Ryan Rickelton, who have been in exceptional form so far,” Dawson said.
“We also knew that it wouldn’t be easy for new batters coming in — it is not the biggest of grounds and sometimes half a hit can go for six, so we knew we were never safe, but I thought all the bowlers put in a fantastic performance.”
He said he believed the Sunrisers had performed well as a batting unit.
“Tom Abell played one of the best innings I’ve seen on a fairly slow pitch and was well supported by Markram and Stubbs.
“The boys can take a lot of confidence from how they have played so far.
“We must keep reminding ourselves that we are doing things well at the moment and [hopefully] we can continue to ride that wave of momentum,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Dawson hails ‘fantastic’ Sunrisers team performance
Atmosphere at St George’s Park among the best he’s played in, England all-rounder says
Sports reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/SPORTZPICS/SA20
Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Liam Dawson described the atmosphere at St George’s Park as among the best he’s experienced as the home side sneaked over the line by four runs in a last-ball SA20 thriller against MI Cape Town on Saturday.
The Sunrisers elected to bat first on a sunny afternoon in Gqeberha, and Tom Abell (60 runs off 44 balls) and Aiden Markram (54 off 32) both registered half-centuries, helping their team to reach a competitive 175 for six in their 20 overs.
In their pursuit of the imposing target, Robin Peterson’s MI Cape Town would take it down to the final over, bowled by Dan Worrall, needing 18 runs for victory.
They could only score 13 runs off those final six balls, crucially losing two wickets to end on 171 for seven, as the sea of Orange Army supporters sang and danced in celebration.
It was MI Cape Town’s second loss to the Sunrisers this season, and they have now collected just eight points from seven matches.
“I said to a few of the boys that is one of if not the best atmospheres I’ve ever played in front of,” Dawson said afterwards.
“When I came here, everyone talked about how good the crowd was and to experience that is phenomenal.”
Dawson was once again economical in his four-over quota, going for just more than seven runs to the over to finish with one for 29.
That one wicket was the crucial scalp of fellow Englishman Sam Curran, who looked dangerous until he tried to use his feet to Dawson, to which the left-arm orthodox spinner responded with an arm ball down the leg side.
Wicketkeeper Tristan Stubbs smartly collected the ball before speedily whipping off the bails in the 13th over.
“It was a little bit of a slow wicket, we said that anywhere around 160 and we would have been in the game, so to get 175, we were pretty happy with it, maybe we could have got a little bit more but it certainly got a little bit harder to bat,” Dawson said.
He said the all-round team performance was something the Sunrisers could take great confidence from going into a crucial week in the group stages of the tournament.
The Gqeberha side, who have consolidated in third place on 19 points after four wins, have a few days of rest before taking on the Joburg Super Kings in a return leg in Johannesburg on Wednesday, before a double header against the Paarl Royals on Friday and Sunday.
“[It was] a couple of big wickets there with Curran and Ryan Rickelton, who have been in exceptional form so far,” Dawson said.
“We also knew that it wouldn’t be easy for new batters coming in — it is not the biggest of grounds and sometimes half a hit can go for six, so we knew we were never safe, but I thought all the bowlers put in a fantastic performance.”
He said he believed the Sunrisers had performed well as a batting unit.
“Tom Abell played one of the best innings I’ve seen on a fairly slow pitch and was well supported by Markram and Stubbs.
“The boys can take a lot of confidence from how they have played so far.
“We must keep reminding ourselves that we are doing things well at the moment and [hopefully] we can continue to ride that wave of momentum,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport
Pages