‘We have not won anything’: Bafana captain Ronwen Williams as they prepare for Morocco
They have ticked an important box by qualifying for the last 16 at Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) where they will play against Morocco on Tuesday, but Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says they want more.
Bafana drew 0-0 with Tunisia during the week to secure safe passage to the next round in this entertaining tournament that resumes with Angola against Namibia and a West African derby between Nigeria and Cameroon on Saturday.
“We have progressed to the next round which is what we wanted but we haven’t achieved or won anything yet. We are happy that we have progressed but there is so much more we want to achieve as a team,” Williams said as they prepared to face World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.
“When we sit in the lounge or in our rooms watching the game to get the feel of what this Afcon is about. We learnt the hard way in the first game where we lost to Mali and from there we had to show a different side to us.
