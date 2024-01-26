Date set for Saru’s peace mission to Gqeberha
After a frustratingly long delay a date has finally been set for SA Rugby bosses to visit Gqeberha and to mediate in a debilitating power struggle among feuding executive members of the troubled EP Rugby Union.
EP rugby bosses are hoping the peace-finding mission to Gqeberha on February 6 will end months of bitter infighting which has threatened to tear the troubled union apart...
