Bafana coach Hugo Broos optimistic Khuliso Mudau will be fit to face Morocco
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Defender Khuliso Mudau is a major doubt for Bafana Bafana’s vital Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last-16 clash against Morocco at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Tuesday, but coach Hugo Broos is optimistic.
Mudau did not come back from the halftime break against Tunisia on Wednesday after he was roughed up with hard tackles and was replaced by Nyiko Mobbie. His availability depends on how he respond to treatment.
The other player who is a doubtful starter for the match is Mothobi Mvala, though Broos was quick to say his ailment is not as serious as initially feared and he should be ready to face overwhelming favourites Morocco.
“We had two problems after the game against Tunisia and the first was Mothobi who had a kick and it is a bit painful but it was treated and I don’t think it will be a big problem for Tuesday,” he said.
“The big problem was Khuliso Mudau, who when I saw after the Tunisia game was trying to walk and I had many doubts for the game on Tuesday. But at breakfast the day after he could walk almost normally because of the good treatment he’s had.
“The treatment is three times a day from the medical staff and this morning [Friday] I didn’t see problems anymore and this means the injury is progressing in a good way. I am optimistic Khuliso will be available for the team on Tuesday.”
Besides the two injury concerns, Broos is happy with the good spirit in the camp where players are supporting each other.
“The atmosphere in the team is good. I told them after the Tunisia game they made me happy, not only with the result, but their fighting spirit on the pitch. When I looked on the left side on the bench I saw guys who were supporting those who were on the pitch.
“That shows the atmosphere in the team is good and that makes the coach happy.”
Morocco will be without coach Walid Regragui, who is suspended, and Broos said it won’t be a big problem for the Atlas Lions.
“I don't think you can lose a game because the coach is suspended and sitting somewhere on the stands in the stadium. I saw in their last game against Zambia there was a walkie-talkie, so he was communicating with the coach downstairs.
“It is not really a big problem, but I think it is always better when your coach is sitting on the bench and he can immediately do things he has to do. But if they lose against us, I don't think it will be the excuse that the coach was suspended. It is not a serious problem, but it is uncomfortable.”
