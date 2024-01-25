Brits will be keen to mount a serious challenge because just under a year ago he was also the runner-up, with Potgieter, in the men’s doubles, losing to young challengers Damian Groenewald (Northerns) and Tristen Worth (SACD).
Strong Gqeberha contingent in contention for SA National doubles squash glory
Defending mixed champions Potgieter and Wood face an array of challengers in Johannesburg
Image: PETRI OESCHGER
A potent contingent of players with Gqeberha connections will be shooting for glory when the Tswalu SA National Doubles squash championships are played in Johannesburg from Friday to Sunday.
Led by SA men’s No 1 Dewald van Niekerk, who no longer lives in Gqeberha but learnt much of his squash here, a total of nine players from the region will be involved in the women’s, men’s and mixed doubles events.
Included among those are former national women’s champions Hayley Ward and Kacey-Leigh Dodd, who have linked up again after the latter suffered an injury, while ex-national singles champion Lizelle Muller will form a formidable combination with Western Province’s Sacha West.
Two other Gqeberha players, Jacqui Ryder and Janet Byrnes, are one of the most experienced teams in the women’s doubles and nobody will be writing them off.
Van Niekerk, who plays with EP’s Tyrone Dial in the men’s doubles, will team up with his sister, Lizelle Muller, in the mixed and they are sure to have a genuine tilt at the title.
Others from Gqeberha in the field are Dani Shone, who plays in the mixed with Calvin Spencer, and Gerard Mitchell, who also teams up with Spencer in the men’s event.
Image: PETRI OESCHGER
Defending mixed champions Cheyna Wood and Christo Potgieter of Joburg Squash will be going for a remarkable fourth title in a row this weekend.
But they are again preparing for a massive onslaught at Country Club Johannesburg as some of the country’s leading players line up to try to knock them off their perch.
Wood and Potgieter held off a courageous fightback from JP Brits (SACD) and Alex Fuller (WP) last year and the latter pairing will again be leading the contenders in the race for national glory.
Brits will be keen to mount a serious challenge because just under a year ago he was also the runner-up, with Potgieter, in the men’s doubles, losing to young challengers Damian Groenewald (Northerns) and Tristen Worth (SACD).
But there are a host of other couples featuring South Africa’s national players who will also be eager to confirm their doubles credentials.
Ward will link up with Damian Groenewald and Alexa Pienaar (SACD) joins forces with Worth.
Potgieter, who relishes the demands of the doubles game, said they were under no illusions about the task which lay ahead.
“Doubles, to me, is still one of my favourite games because it’s a lot more strategic and not as physical as singles, and as you get older (he is now 36), you are still able to compete at a high level,” he said.
“So, I am really looking forward to this weekend’s challenge, but it will be tough because there are lots of good players in the draw.
“For example, Alex Fuller is the strongest women’s player, and the mixed game often comes down to how comfortable the woman is on the court.
“She’s very good at handling anything that comes her way, and with JP’s experience, they are a formidable combination.
“And then there’s Hayley Ward, who has really improved in the last few years, and Damian Groenewald, two younger players who will be a big challenge, among a number of the other teams.”
Potgieter said doubles had been through an upward trend in South African squash in recent years, with players embracing the concept and learning to produce different strategies to improve their performances.
“It’s becoming much more popular, and you can see this in the way the game is reaching a higher level.”
The women’s event will see Wood and Fuller pairing together to defend the title after a 2-0 win over Ward and Muller last year.
